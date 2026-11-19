AL AIN,19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has visited Al Ain Book Festival 2026, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, and organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

The festival is being held under the theme An Oasis of Stories and runs until 23 November, bringing together 230 exhibitors and publishing houses, and offering more than 110,000 titles.

Sheikh Nahyan affirmed that Al Ain Region holds a special place in the hearts of everyone in the UAE, describing it as a place of history, authenticity, and rich heritage, and an oasis of noble Emirati values that the nation takes pride in preserving and passing on to future generations.

He said that the city's continued development and progress across cultural, intellectual and community sectors, while maintaining its authentic identity and cultural heritage, reflect its distinguished place in the history and development of the United Arab Emirates.

He visited several pavilions, publishing houses, government entities, and cultural institutions participating in the festival, and explored the latest intellectual, literary, scientific, and heritage publications. He also reviewed the festival's programmes and initiatives, which aim to strengthen the presence of the Arabic language and promote reading and knowledge across all segments of society.

The visit also included the Sandooq Al Watan pavilion, where Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak reviewed a range of cultural, educational and community programmes designed for families and children. The activities introduce younger generations to the UAE's history, customs, and traditions through interactive experiences combining learning, entertainment, and creativity, while helping children develop their skills, discover their talents, and engage in cultural and heritage activities.

Sheikh Nahyan praised the festival's high standards of organisation and commended the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and participating entities in delivering a comprehensive cultural and educational experience. His Excellency highlighted the festival's integration of books, arts, heritage, and community activities, offering visitors of all ages opportunities to engage with writers, creatives and cultural institutions.

He expressed appreciation for the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his continued efforts to support cultural and community development in Al Ain Region and strengthen its position as a leading destination for culture, knowledge, and creativity.

Sheikh Nahyan emphasised that this patronage provides important support for sustaining and expanding cultural activities and promoting books and reading as an integral part of community life, reflecting Al Ain Region's rich historical and cultural heritage and its special place in Emirati society.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said: "We are delighted to witness the continued development of Al Ain Book Festival, both in the diversity of its programmes and activities and in the growing number of participants. The festival has attracted a wide range of cultural, educational and community institutions, publishing houses, and organisations dedicated to knowledge and creativity.

"It has become a comprehensive cultural and community platform that goes beyond showcasing books to celebrating identity, heritage, and the arts, while providing valuable opportunities for interaction among writers, creatives, children, young people, and families. This further strengthens its position and contribution to enriching the UAE's cultural landscape."

He noted that Sandooq Al Watan's participation in the festival reflects its national and community mission to strengthen Emirati national identity and instil its values in younger generations. His Excellency stressed that building national identity begins within the family and that children play a central role in preserving and sustaining the nation's heritage.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak added that the Sandooq Al Watan pavilion offers cultural, educational and interactive programmes that encourage children to learn, explore, and create, while strengthening their connection to their country's history and heritage. The pavilion also provides opportunities for families to participate in shared activities that promote family dialogue, communication between generations, and pride in belonging to the UAE.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak further emphasised the importance of continued efforts to strengthen Emirati national identity and instil the values of loyalty, belonging, and pride in the nation's heritage among younger generations.

He noted that investing in the awareness and development of children and young people, and strengthening their connection to the Arabic language, national history, and cultural heritage, are essential to raising generations that are confident in their identity, proud of their values, and capable of contributing effectively to the country's continued development and progress.

He reaffirmed Sandooq Al Watan's commitment to introducing innovative initiatives and programmes that combine knowledge, creativity, and community engagement, while strengthening the family's role in preserving national identity and passing its values on to future generations.

Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, for his generous patronage of the festival.

He said that Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan's visit, including his tour of the pavilions and his review of the latest publications and cultural programmes, reflects the strong support provided by the UAE's leadership for cultural development in Abu Dhabi emirate.

Dr Ali bin Tamim added that the festival represents a practical embodiment of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre's strategy to embed cultural heritage in the minds of younger generations and transform engagement with the Arabic language into a comprehensive and sustainable community experience.

Dr Ali bin Tamim said: "This year's edition offers an integrated and innovative programme that responds to the aspirations of the community and aligns with the objectives of the Year of Family. It brings together 230 exhibitors and publishing houses, alongside new thematic programmes such as Youth and the Future and Voice of Al Ain – Podcast from Abu Dhabi.

"The festival also continues to present heritage, artistic, sporting, and health initiatives, including Poetry Nights: The Sung Word, Min Ashana and the Every Step Tells a Story challenge. These initiatives connect younger generations with their cultural roots and reinforce Al Ain Region's position as a centre of cultural and intellectual excellence."

The 17th edition of Al Ain Book Festival offers visitors a comprehensive cultural and educational experience across several of the city's prominent historical and community locations, including Al Ain Square, Qasr Al Muwaiji, and Majalis Abu Dhabi in Al Ain Region, as well as schools and universities.

Bringing together books, arts, music and technology, the festival provides an interactive cultural platform that reflects the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre's commitment to innovation and enriching the UAE's cultural landscape.