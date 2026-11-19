DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Cities of the future must go beyond smart infrastructure and advanced technology to create places where people feel a sense of belonging and choose to build their lives, Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, told an audience at Dubai Future Week 2026.

Speaking during a session titled ‘What if Cities Belonged to Everyone?’, Al Hashimy drew on her experience developing Expo City Dubai to explain why trust, human connection and public spaces designed around people's needs must remain central to urban planning.

“In today’s age of AI, the question I hear constantly is: how do we make our cities smarter? It is a reasonable question. But it is also the wrong one if it is the only question you are asking,” she said.

“What we need to crystallise is how we make our cities understand: understand the people who live in them today, and the people who will live in them long after we are gone.”

She cautioned against equating technological sophistication with urban intelligence, explaining that even cities equipped with the world's most advanced infrastructure could fail to understand their residents.

“The intelligent city is the one its people choose to stay in, and (so do) their children,” she affirmed. “It is the city you belong to – and it belongs to you.”

Reflecting on the development of Expo City Dubai, Al Hashimy recalled being tasked 13 years ago with creating a destination that would welcome 192 countries for Expo 2020 Dubai while remaining a permanent part of the city.

The planning process considered how different groups would experience the destination, from children navigating its concourses and parents with strollers to young adults seeking spaces for recreation and social interaction.

“My team and I were guided by one single certainty: you, the human, would be at the centre of what we did,” she said.

Following Expo 2020 Dubai and COP28, the destination began its transition into a community where people could live, work and learn.

“There is a fundamental difference between creating a place that people admire, and creating a place to which people feel they belong,” she explained. “For that, you need something far more enduring: you need trust. You need connection.”

Al Hashimy highlighted the importance of public spaces in building lasting communities, citing Expo City Dubai's investment in shading, landscaping, water features, artwork and placemaking.

She emphasised the distinction between satisfaction with services and the deeper sense of attachment that encourages people to put down roots, raise families and grow old in a community.

“The city of the future is the one who has earned our love,” she concluded.