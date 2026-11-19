DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Police Summit Awards 2026 celebrated outstanding achievements in international policing, recognising winners across 12 award categories covering criminal investigations, forensic science, artificial intelligence, drug enforcement, road safety, innovation and community service.

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander in Chief of Dubai Police, attended the World Police Summit Awards 2026 gala ceremony at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Also attending were Major General Dr Ahmad Zaal bin Krishan Almuhairi, Deputy Commander in Chief for Financial and Administrative Affairs at Dubai Police, and Major General Hareb Mohammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander in Chief for Criminal Affairs.

Colonel Dr Rashid Hamdan Al Ghafri, Head of the World Police Summit General Secretariat, presented the awards to the winners in recognition of their achievements, innovative initiatives and contributions to advancing policing and public safety.

Lieutenant General Al Marri described the World Police Summit Awards as an international platform for recognising outstanding law enforcement professionals and highlighting innovations that help police organisations respond to evolving security challenges.

“The World Police Summit Awards reflect our commitment to promoting excellence and innovation in policing and recognising the exceptional efforts of police officers, experts and specialists worldwide,” he said.

“The winners have demonstrated inspiring examples of service to their communities, introducing ideas and initiatives that improve policing performance, enhance service quality and strengthen public safety.”

He emphasised that the future of policing depends on international cooperation, knowledge exchange and investment in advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence.

“These awards go beyond recognising individual and institutional achievements. They also help share successful experiences and promote policing best practices internationally,” he added.

Lieutenant General Al Marri congratulated the winners, noting that their achievements demonstrate the importance of combining technological innovation, professional expertise and community responsibility to build more efficient and resilient security systems.

Inspiring Female in Law Enforcement Award: Silvia Pérez Pavía, Spanish National Police, received the award for her leadership in major disaster investigations, contributions to forensic science and role in securing ISO 17020 accreditation for her unit.

Excellence in Criminal Investigation Award: David Calvete Sarasa, Spanish National Police, was recognised for combining operational leadership, international cooperation and digital investigation techniques to identify threats and protect victims.

Good Samaritan Award: Dr Emilio Nuzzolese, University of Turin, Italy, won for developing multilingual identification tools that support missing person investigations and help families prepare for emergencies.

Excellence in Road Safety Award: The Ministry of Interior of North Macedonia received the award for its SAFECITY project, an automated traffic enforcement system that contributed to a 35.4% reduction in road deaths.

Excellence in Anti-Narcotics Award: Egypt’s Ministry of Interior was recognised for its National Security and Intelligence Cooperation Programme (2023 to 2026), which resulted in the seizure of 15.459 tonnes of drugs and the dismantling of 1,538 criminal networks through coordinated operations and international cooperation.

Best Artificial Intelligence Implementation in Policing Award: The Singapore Police Force won for its Report Lodging Co Pilot (R COP), a generative AI solution that helps members of the public submit crime reports around the clock through interactive questions and automatically structured reports.

Best Police App Award: Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior received the award for its Electronic Reports Platform, which eliminated the need for more than 32,000 visits to police stations during its first year and achieved a 96.6% customer satisfaction rate.

People of Determination Excellence Award: Ali Khamis Abdulrasool, Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior, was recognised for his achievements as a visually impaired criminal investigator who has handled major cases while advocating for the rights and empowerment of blind individuals.

Excellence in Forensic Science Award: The Central Forensic Laboratory of the Police in Poland was recognised for developing a forensic methodology that analyses biometric signature characteristics to detect forgery and support criminal investigations.

Excellence in Customer Service in Policing Award: Brazil’s Maringá Municipal Security Secretariat won for its Maria da Penha Patrol initiative, which uses scheduled home visits to assess risks, protect vulnerable individuals and support early intervention before incidents occur.

Best Innovative Idea in Security and Law Enforcement Award: US technology company Brelyon received the award for its Ultra Reality Display, an advanced panoramic display allowing personnel in command and control centres to access more information without headsets.

Startups Innovation Award: US company Resemble AI won for DETECT, an AI powered system that identifies manipulated images, videos and audio recordings, helping law enforcement agencies verify digital content and combat fraud.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Lieutenant General Al Marri honoured the sponsors and strategic partners of the fifth World Police Summit for their contributions to its success.

He praised their role in supporting international cooperation, knowledge exchange and the development of advanced policing technologies.

He also thanked the participating organisations, organising committees and working teams for their efforts in delivering the Summit and strengthening Dubai’s position as a global centre for security dialogue and cooperation.

Captain Marwan Al Mulla, Head of the World Police Summit Awards, said the fifth edition reflected the awards’ growing international significance and their role in recognising outstanding achievements across law enforcement.

“The World Police Summit Awards reflect Dubai Police’s vision of promoting excellence and innovation, encouraging police and security organisations worldwide to develop sustainable solutions that improve public safety,” he said.

He explained that the awards cover a broad range of modern policing priorities, including criminal investigations, drug enforcement, road safety, artificial intelligence, advanced technologies and community service.

Captain Al Mulla noted that this year’s winning projects demonstrate the growing importance of investing in knowledge, technology and professional capabilities to strengthen security preparedness.

He added that the diversity of winners, representing police organisations, academic institutions and technology companies, highlights the awards’ international reach and their contribution to cooperation between different sectors.

Al Mulla congratulated the winners and reaffirmed the commitment to further developing the World Police Summit Awards 2026 and expanding their international presence.