SHARJAH, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Police General Command has launched an interactive awareness platform titled "Be Aware" at City Centre Al Zahia. The initiative aims to promote digital literacy and cybersecurity, educate the public about the risks of cybercrimes and emerging fraudulent tactics, and foster safe practices when using modern technology.

The platform was inaugurated by Major General Dr Ali Ahmed Abu Al Zoud, Director General of the General Directorate of Resources and Support Services; Brigadier Dr Tariq Jassim Al Midfa, Deputy Director General of the General Directorate for Community Protection and Safety; and Brigadier Majid Sultan Al Asam, Acting Director General of the General Directorate of Criminal Security and Ports.

The launch was also attended by Abdullah Al Shamsi, Head of the Legal Department at Sharjah Islamic Bank; Abdullah Al Baloushi, Director of City Centre Al Zahia; as well as several senior police officers and representatives from local, Arab, and international media outlets.

This platform is part of a series of awareness initiatives implemented by Sharjah Police to cultivate a culture of digital security across all segments of society. Through direct engagement with the public, the platform provides interactive content that highlights common forms of fraud and online extortion, the dangers of sharing personal or banking information, and methods for securing digital accounts—ultimately empowering individuals to recognise cyber threats and avoid falling victim to them.

Major General Dr Ali Ahmed Abu Al-Zoud emphasised that cybercrimes are evolving rapidly in terms of the methods and tools employed. This necessitates keeping pace with such changes by enhancing public awareness regarding digital risks. He noted that preventing these crimes begins with individual awareness and the ability to distinguish between safe interactions and fraudulent attempts.

For his part, Brigadier Majid Sultan Al-Asam added that the Sharjah Police General Command continues to develop its awareness programmes to keep pace with technological shifts and emerging criminal tactics. These efforts also aim to foster a culture of reporting instances of fraud and online extortion, thereby supporting security initiatives to prevent cybercrime and mitigate its impact.

He urged members of the community to take advantage of the awareness programmes offered by the platform and to engage with its content, which is designed to improve understanding of digital risks and how to prevent them. He stressed that digital awareness serves as the first line of defense against cybercrimes and fraudulent attempts.