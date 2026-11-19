ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Bahia Park will host the fifth activation of the Where Life Pulses initiative, organised by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD), from 20 to 22 November.

The three-day event will bring together children, youth and families for an interactive community experience within residential neighbourhoods. Through activities, experiences and youth-led projects supported by families, the activation will transform the park into a vibrant community hub, fostering stronger connections and encouraging residents to participate.

The activation builds on DCD’s ongoing efforts to activate residential neighbourhoods and public spaces, transforming them into interactive community hubs that strengthen social cohesion and connections among families. It also empowers children and youth aged three to 21 to discover their capabilities, develop skills in entrepreneurship and innovation, and turn their ideas into practical projects and experiences within a supportive and encouraging environment.

Coinciding with Early Childhood Week, this activation adds a distinctive dimension to the Where Life Pulses initiative, with a particular focus on developing young children’s skills and encouraging community participation from an early age. Children and their families will take part in interactive educational and recreational experiences designed to nurture initiative, self-confidence and a sense of community belonging.

The Al Bahia activation will feature the initiative’s two main platforms. From Our Home, designed for children aged three to eight, enables young participants to showcase and sell their products and creations with the support of their families. The Pioneers, for youth aged nine to 21, gives participants the opportunity to manage their emerging businesses and offer services directly to visitors, providing hands-on experience in management, marketing, customer engagement and financial literacy.

The programme will also feature a diverse range of family and entertainment activities, creative and educational workshops for children, youth and families, and interactive performances, as well as dedicated food and beverage areas, creating a vibrant community atmosphere that contributes to enhancing quality of life across the emirate.

Across its four previous activations, the initiative has generated tangible social and economic impact, reflecting its success in empowering younger generations. More than 36,200 visitors attended the first four activations, while 158 young entrepreneurs were given the opportunity to showcase their products and services, generating approximately AED441,600 in sales. The initiative also delivered more than 17 workshops and activities that contributed to developing participants’ capabilities and practical skills.

Speaking on the occasion, Fatema Abdulrahman Alhosani, Acting Executive Director of the Districts Wellbeing Improvement Office at the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, said: “Through the Where Life Pulses initiative, we continue to create vibrant community spaces that bring families together and strengthen connections among residents, while providing our children and youth with a meaningful platform to explore their capabilities and turn their ideas into real projects.

The activation’s alignment with Early Childhood Week holds particular significance in instilling a culture of initiative and creativity from an early age, while reinforcing the family’s role as an essential partner in nurturing a confident, proactive generation capable of making a positive contribution to development.”

Al Hosani added that the strong turnout and positive engagement witnessed across previous activations demonstrate the initiative’s success in transforming public spaces and community parks into destinations for interaction and collaboration. She also highlighted the integration of efforts with strategic partners across the government and private sectors to deliver a comprehensive experience that meets the aspirations of residents of Al Bahia and surrounding areas.

The initiative is organised in partnership with Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) and in collaboration with a number of strategic partners, including the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi, represented by its Municipal Presence Centres; the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge; the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority; the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an; and the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, alongside other entities supporting the ecosystem for empowering children and youth.

DCD invites families, children and youth from Al Bahia and surrounding areas to visit Al Bahia Park and take part in the fifth activation of Where Life Pulses, offering a rich community experience that combines learning, entertainment and support for emerging national talent.