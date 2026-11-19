AJMAN,19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department, attended the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of the “Real Estate Entrepreneurs” Programme, held in the presence of Saeed Al Eter, Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office.

Organised by the Department in cooperation with the New Economy Academy at Ajman Saray Hotel, the programme aims to empower national talent, attract a new generation of Emirati entrepreneurs and equip them to embark on their entrepreneurial journeys in the real estate sector.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi affirmed that the programme reflects the vision and directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, to invest in people as the cornerstone of development and a fundamental pillar of nation-building and prosperity.

He noted that, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ajman has established itself as a leading destination for development, investment and business, supported by an enabling legislative framework, a competitive business environment, advanced infrastructure, and high standards of safety and security.

For his part, Eng. Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director General of the Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department, said that the “Real Estate Entrepreneurs” Programme featured intensive training tracks delivered under the supervision of leading experts and specialists. The programme included practical workshops and field activities designed to enhance participants’ competencies, develop their skills and capabilities, and prepare them to capitalise on the promising opportunities offered by the UAE real estate sector.

Dr Leila Fereydoun, Chief Executive Officer of the New Economy Academy, praised the strategic partnership with the Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department, commending the joint efforts made throughout the programme’s theoretical and practical training phases to achieve its objectives.

She reaffirmed the Academy’s commitment to adopting advanced training methodologies that integrate theoretical knowledge with practical application, enabling participants to turn their ideas and projects into successful business models with the potential to grow and compete in the real estate sector.