ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, and Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for the Emirates Labour Market Award, honoured winners across various categories of the award’s fourth edition.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) organised a ceremony at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, in the presence of ministers and high-ranking officials.

During the event, 100 winners, both companies and individuals, received the award, which is the first of its kind in the UAE to recognise leading and distinguished labour market practices across private-sector companies and among workers.

The fourth edition of the award saw remarkable participation, with more than 33,000 applications received from companies and individuals, an 85 percent increase from the 18,000 nominations submitted during the third edition.

All entries underwent rigorous evaluation by specialised committees, in a process that adhered to clear governance standards and methodologies, thereby ensuring accuracy, transparency, and integrity in selecting the winners.

Through the continuous development of its categories and criteria, the award sets an exemplary national model for a competitive and sustainable labour market, built on strong partnerships with the private sector and strengthening integration across all segments of the labour market.

This approach links business growth with workforce productivity, protection, wellbeing, and talent empowerment.

The award’s growing status and wider participation reflect the impact of expanding its categories and themes to include modern business models and future economy sectors, promoting a culture of excellence, innovation and compliance across the labour market.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “We congratulate all the winners of the Emirates Labour Market Award in its fourth edition on this well-deserved recognition, which reflects their sincere efforts, remarkable achievements, and commitment to distinguished practices. We take pride in the commitment to hard work, excellence, and innovation demonstrated by these winners, be they companies that have made noteworthy contributions to developing work environments and enhancing economic competitiveness, or individuals with inspiring stories of dedication and professional development, both of whom play a key role in the nation’s development journey.”

“We extend our appreciation to private-sector companies for their active partnership and contributions to developing the labour market, and applaud their commitment to adopting best practices, providing positive and motivating work environments, and investing in people and talents.

“We also value the efforts of workers in various sectors, professions, and specialisations, who play an essential role in the UAE’s development journey. We appreciate their hard work, dedication, and contributions to business growth and the prosperity of the national economy.”

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar thanked His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his ongoing patronage of the Emirates Labour Market Award, which has granted it exceptional importance.

He congratulated the winning companies and individuals, reaffirming his confidence in the award’s ability to go from simply celebrating success to broadening its impact, promoting excellence as a daily practice, and innovation as an institutional strategy.

He said this strengthens the partnership between government, private sector, and workforce, which forms the basis of a sustainable labour market characterised by cultural diversity and ease of doing business.

He noted that these efforts are supported by ongoing investment in future skills and the use of technology and artificial intelligence to further develop the labour market.

The Emirates Labour Market Award honoured winners across its main and sub-categories. Under the Labour Market Shapers main category, which focuses on institutional models and initiatives that create added value and enhance labour market sustainability, Dowell Schlumberger Western won first place in the Global Labour Market Pioneers sub-category, followed by Capgemini Singapore Pte Ltd in second place, and BGP Inc China National Petroleum Corporation in third.

In the Leading Emirati Entrepreneurs sub-category under the same main category, Cyber 50 Defense won first place, while Saddle Group took second, and Get Oil And Gas Services came in third.

Meanwhile, in the Future-Ready Pioneers sub-category, SAP Middle East & North Africa secured first place, followed by Help Information Technology Consultancy Sole Proprietorship in second place, and Creative Technology Emirates in third.

As for the Workforce Protection Pioneers sub-category, the top three winners were Sobha Constructions, Al Masaood Oil Industry Supplies and Services, and Gulf Contracting & Landscaping, respectively, while the Family-Friendly Work Environment sub-category saw DBB Contracting take first place, followed by Sukoon Insurance in second place, and GMG Consumer in third.

For its part, Burjeel Hospital won first place in the Talent Empowerment Pioneers sub-category, followed by Trends Research & Advisory in second place, and Damac Properties in third.

Under the Labour Market Pioneers main category, which honours leading companies in various economic sectors across the country, the results highlighted the diversity and broad scope of distinguished institutional practices implemented across various economic activities.

In the Retail sector, Majid Al Futtaim Group and Al Futtaim shared first place, Sun & Sand Sports followed in second, with AW Rostamani Holdings, Al Habtoor Motors, and Omeir Bin Yousseff & Sons sharing third place.

Meanwhile, Binghatti Development secured first place in the Real Estate sector, with Aldar Properties following in second place, and Alserh Alkabeer Construction and Al Darwish Engineering Al Emarat sharing third.

As for the Healthcare sector, Danat Al Emarat Hospital For Women & Children won first place, Prime Hospital took second, and Medcare Hospital and Aster Hospital shared third place. Winners in the Information and Communications sector were Techvista Systems in first place, Delivery Hero Talabat Db in second, and SR Intelligent Technologies Consultancy in third.

For its part, PwC secured first place in the Professional and Consulting Services sector, while International Engineering Centre took second place, and Silver Stone Engineering Consultants came in third.

Over in Mining and Natural Resources Management, Sari Field Services Supplies & General Transport Company won first place, Emerson Process Management Distribution took second place, and Sk Ecoplant came in third.

Al Ansari Financial Services earned first place in the Financial Services sector, while GCC Exchange came in second, and Mashreq Bank secured third place.

The award also honoured International School of Creative Science for winning first place in the Education sector, Al Dhafra Pvt Schools in second place, and Bloom Gardens School in third.

In the Manufacturing sector, Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries Julphar won first place, while Al Ghurair Foods took second place, and Union Cement Company, Denholm Yam Steel Factory, Unipex Dairy Products, and Gulf Craft all shared third place.

Under Other Economic Sectors, the award honoured Maersk Kanoo Emirates in first place for the Transport sector, Rotana Hotel Management Corporation took second place for the Administrative Services sector, and Averda Waste Management came in third for the Water Supply, Sewerage, and Waste sector.

The Workforce Wellbeing Pioneers main category of the Emirates Labour Market Award honours establishments that stand out for their distinguished investments in labour accommodations and enhancing quality of life and wellbeing for workers.

In the Best Investment in Labour Accommodations sub-category for establishments with more than 10,000 workers, NMDC Energy Staff Accommodation won first place, with DMC Staff Accommodation taking second place, and Dubai Industrial City LV 5 coming in third. Meanwhile, Lulu Staff City won first place in the Best Investment in Labour Accommodations sub-category for establishments with fewer than 10,000 workers, followed by Full Circle Labour Accommodation in second place, and RAKEZ Al Ghail Accommodation in third.

The award additionally included the Best Worker Welfare Initiative sub-category for facilities housing more than 10,000 workers, where Construction Workers Residential City won first place, and Aryaam Razeen Staff Accommodation - 2 took second place.

As for the Best Worker Welfare Initiative sub-category for facilities housing fewer than 10,000 workers, Wafi Staff Accommodation won first place, while FNCT Workers Village came in second.

In the main Outstanding Workforce category, the award celebrated distinguished workers across the country, in appreciation of their professional contributions, achievements, and role in developing work environments and enhancing productivity.

Sub-categories included Workplace Impact Leaders, Future Talent, Technical Skills, Corporate Support, Craft Professionals, Field Professions, and Support Services Staff, alongside Domestic Workers, Influencers, and Inspiring Journeys.

In the Workplace Impact Leaders sub-category, Amgad Galal Sedrak, CEO of Advanced Innovative Industries, won first place; Ali Husain Al Najar, CEO of Al Ansari Exchange, took second place; and Praveen Kumar Kumaresan, Business Services Manager at Euro Mechanical & Electrical Contracting Company, came in third.

In Future Talent, Amer Shoky Ayoub, Electronics Engineer at Envicon Emirates Trading, secured first place; Aghiles Mitiche, Senior Manager of Technical Operations Performance at Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries Julphar, took second place; and Maher Riyad Elchama, Turbine Operation Supervisor at Union Cement Company, came in third.

Meanwhile, in the Technical Skills sub-category, Manikandan Balasubramanian, Electrical Engineer at Envicon Emirates, won first place; Fatima Saeed Al Shamsi, Electrical Engineer at Dalkia US Chillers Services, took second place; while Abdul Latheef Parammal Kudukkengal, Mechanical Production Technician at Sigma Engineering Works, and Fatima Rashid Sultan Bintaliah, Financial Auditor at PwC, shared third place.

Winners in the Corporate Support sub-category were Mohamed Farose Mohamed, Sales Supervisor at Arabian Automobiles Garage, in first place, and Abdulkader Mohamed Nehad, Accountant at Alserh Alkabeer Construction, in second place, while Mohanad Hussam Aljabari, Archive Clerk at Pivot Engineering & General Consulting, came in third.

Under the Outstanding Workforce – Other Skill Levels category, the award honoured winners in three sub-categories. Bikash Ranjan Bhatta, Assistant Plumber at Sobha Constructions, won first place in the Craft Professionals sub-category, while Waqas Aslam Muhammad, Factory Worker at S.K.M Air Conditioning, took second place, and Ahmed Abdelghafar Berik, Vehicle Inspector at Al Habtoor Motors, came in third.

Under Field Professions, Chandra Prakash, Foreman at Sobha Constructions, won first place; Suhail Ahmed Kalhoro, Surveyor at Granada Europe Engineering Construction, took second place; and Mohammad Yeasin Rahmat Ali, Building Painter at National Paints Factories Co. Ltd., came in third.

As for the Support Services Staff category, Pardeep Singh Toor Assa, Security Guard at Latinem Securities, won first place; Amar Sing Saru Magar, Lifeguard at Star Security Services, followed in second place; and Aziz Moynal Hossain, Valet Parking Driver at Integrated Parking Services, came in third.

The Emirates Labour Market Award also included the Domestic Workers category, where workers were honoured under the Family Care sub-category, with Evelyn Antipatia Botenes coming in first place, and Nilmini Chithra Kumari in second place, while Badria Nassa Abdullah and Priscilla Nkirote Mukiira shared third place.

As for the Specialised Care Professionals sub-category, Sarath Paththiniya Durage, Sailor, took first place; while Zeenath Beegum Ottakan, Private Tutor, came in second.

Furthermore, the award honoured Social Media Influencers Marwan Al Shehhi and Chandni Malhotra, in appreciation of their role in introducing MoHRE’s initiatives and labour market legislation, and enhancing community awareness of topics related to work and the workforce.

Under the Inspiring Journeys sub-category, the award celebrated inspiring examples highlighting professional and human stories that reflect the values of diligence, perseverance, and professional development.

Winners included Mohammed Wahid Abdul Shahid, who transitioned from electrical work to founding an event management company; Maria Paz Marquez, who developed her career in sales and founded six establishments in the bakery, pastry, and café sector; and Aarati Rai Sharan, who progressed from cleaning to administrative work.

The stories also included Kamana Subba, who progressed from a cashier to a store manager, achieving a 16 percent sales growth and training around 300 colleagues; Ali Saber Ali, who transitioned from working as a security guard to leading and training around 250 guards; Juliet Nanyondo, whose contributions went from performing domestic work to sponsoring six orphans; and Jamali Lait Jamila, who developed her professional skills to transition from cleaning work to accommodation supervision.

The Emirates Labour Market Award provides winning companies with a range of benefits from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, including classification within the Diamond category, which offers them priority treatment in processing transactions and addressing technical difficulties, as well as premium phone services.

First-place winners are also classified in the first category of the Ministry’s establishment ranking system, allowing them to benefit from discounts on MoHRE services.

Regarding workforce prizes, the first-place winner receives a cash prize of AED100,000, while the second-place winner receives AED75,000, and third place receives AED50,000.