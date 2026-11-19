DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) organised the "Kindness Makes Us Stronger" event at Dar Al Marefa School in Al Khawaneej, Dubai, as part of Early Childhood Week 2026.

The event brought together 300 pupils from Grades 1 and 2 through 12 interactive workshops designed to help children understand their emotions and interact with others with kindness and respect.

During the event, DFWAC launched interactive cards introducing children to the values of good citizenship through everyday practices, including treating others kindly, sharing responsibilities within the family, and protecting the environment and public property.

Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of DFWAC, affirmed that investing in early childhood is a fundamental pillar of human development, family stability and community cohesion.

She said the Foundation's participation aligns with Dubai Social Agenda 33, which places the family at the heart of community development priorities, and supports the objectives of the Year of the Family 2026 by promoting family values and nurturing responsible generations.

Al Mansouri emphasised that building children's character begins with instilling values that guide their behaviour and relationships with others, while developing awareness of their emotions and responsibilities towards their families and communities.

She explained that kindness, empathy and respect for differences are essential educational foundations that help nurture confident, aware and responsible generations who recognise that national belonging is reflected in everyday conduct.

Al Mansouri added that DFWAC is committed to translating awareness concepts into practical educational activities that enable children to acquire skills and apply them in their daily lives.

She noted that the launch of the new good citizenship cards reinforces children's understanding that responsibility begins within the family and extends to protecting national achievements and resources, fostering a culture of giving, cooperation and social cohesion.

The workshops featured age-appropriate awareness cards and interactive activities developed by the Foundation to encourage positive behaviour and reinforce values among participating children.