DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai has celebrated the graduation of the second cohort of the Professional Development Programme for Social Professionals Working in the Government Sector, during a ceremony held at Etihad Museum in Dubai.

Delivered in partnership with the University of Birmingham, the programme aims to develop professional capabilities and enhance the quality and efficiency of social services.

The second cohort comprised 33 social professionals from four government entities, who completed 40 hours of specialised training, bringing the total number of beneficiaries across the programme's two cohorts to 146.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of CDA, affirmed that investing in social professionals represents a strategic pillar in advancing the social services ecosystem and strengthening its ability to anticipate and respond effectively to community needs.

She noted that service quality and the sustainability of its impact depend on qualified professionals equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to keep pace with change and meet community aspirations.

Buhumaid said developing professional practices is fundamental to improving the efficiency of social services, adding that its impact extends beyond training professionals to strengthening coordination among government entities and aligning efforts to deliver more integrated services that respond to the needs of individuals and families.

She emphasised that the programme reflects CDA's commitment to building sustainable professional capabilities through expanded academic partnerships and leveraging international expertise to advance social practices.

Buhumaid added that these efforts support the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33, which seeks to build a cohesive and prosperous society, enhance quality of life and reinforce Dubai's leadership in sustainable social development.

Dr. Ahmed Al Hashemi, CEO of the Regulation and Community Services Sector at CDA, said developing professional capabilities in the social sector requires combining specialised knowledge with practical application.

He stressed the importance of equipping professionals with modern tools and methodologies to assess needs, design social interventions and monitor their impact, ensuring that services meet clear professional standards and respond to evolving community needs.

Al Hashemi explained that the programme focuses on strengthening the practical skills of social professionals and developing their ability to address cases involving diverse needs, while promoting knowledge- and evidence-based practices to enhance the effectiveness of interventions and improve service quality.

He added that the partnership with the University of Birmingham provides opportunities to benefit from academic expertise and international experience and adapt them to the needs and characteristics of the local community.

The training programme was developed in collaboration with the University of Birmingham following an assessment of the training needs of social professionals working across government entities.

It focuses on three main objectives: enhancing professional performance across government entities, improving the efficiency of social service delivery and developing qualified professionals capable of responding to community challenges with flexibility and professionalism.

The programme combines specialised knowledge with practical skills development, providing each participant with 40 hours of training.

The second cohort included professionals from CDA, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, Dubai Public Prosecution and the Irada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai.

Their participation aims to facilitate the exchange of expertise and strengthen cooperation among government entities operating within Dubai's social sector.