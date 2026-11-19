DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- In a new global achievement that embodies the vision of the wise leadership and affirms Dubai's position among the world's most advanced and future-ready cities, Dubai has ranked first globally in the Local Online Service Index (LOSI) 2026, published by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) as part of the 2026 United Nations E-Government Survey.

Dubai achieved a perfect score of 100% in the index, which measures the development of digital government services at city level.

The achievement marks a significant milestone in Dubai’s pursuit of government excellence, reflecting the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who placed government development and service excellence at the heart of the emirate’s development agenda and established a culture of innovation, excellence and anticipating the future.

The achievement is also the result of the continuous follow-up and directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to strengthen government integration, accelerate the adoption of advanced technology, and redesign services around people's needs and expectations, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global leader in quality of life, government efficiency and economic competitiveness.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said Dubai’s rise to first place globally in the United Nations Local Online Service Index 2026 reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the future of government and the collective efforts of government entities to translate that vision into tangible results.

He said the achievement builds on more than two decades of digital transformation and sustained investment in developing an integrated government ecosystem.

He commended Digital Dubai and the government entities and teams behind the achievement, noting that their collective efforts have raised standards of public service delivery and reinforced Dubai’s position at the forefront of digital government innovation.

He said, “Dubai’s achievement is a source of great pride and an affirmation of the progress we have made in building one of the world’s most advanced governments. Dubai has always challenged itself to aim higher with every success. We are determined to continue this approach as we accelerate our transition towards an AI-native government, transforming how government operates and delivers services to exceed expectations. Our directives to unify government services and harness intelligent systems reflect our commitment to meeting people’s needs with unprecedented speed, precision and efficiency. Dubai will continue to set more ambitious goals, ensuring that today’s achievements lay the foundation for greater progress, prosperity and leadership in the future.”

Dubai's first place in the index carries particular significance, as it represents an independent international assessment of how far digital government services have developed at city level.

The assessment covers criteria including institutional framework, content provision, services provision, participation and engagement, e-government infrastructure, and e-government literacy.

Dubai's perfect score reflects the maturity of its digital government ecosystem and the progress made in building integrated, reliable and accessible services.

The new ranking reflects a continuous journey of development and improvement, in which Dubai rose from 16th globally in 2018 and 2020 to fifth in 2022, joint fourth in 2024 and first in the 2026 edition.

The significance of this progress goes beyond a higher global ranking. It demonstrates Dubai's ability to keep pace with evolving international standards and to move continuously to higher levels of government maturity, at a time when cities face growing demands and rising expectations from their residents, and when accelerating technological shifts are reshaping the future of public services.

This progress reflects a long-term approach to government development, supported by sustained investment in digital infrastructure, greater integration between government entities and systems, the development of UAE PASS and shared services, wider use of data, and the expansion of proactive services and reliable digital channels that simplify people's lives and support businesses and investors.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, said that Dubai’s top ranking in the United Nations Local Online Service Index is a testament to years of sustained effort and achievement. It reflects the success of a government model founded on a shared vision, close collaboration and the ability to turn technological progress into tangible value for society and the economy.

He said, “Dubai’s first-place global ranking and perfect score in this prestigious UN index represent far more than a technological achievement. They reflect international recognition of an integrated approach to government established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which places people at its heart and harnesses technology to enhance happiness and quality of life while supporting social and economic progress. Under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, this vision has been translated into tangible results across sectors and services, as reflected in international rankings and benchmarks.”

He added, “This achievement is the result of a collective effort involving all government entities, our private-sector partners and the teams that have made collaboration and integration an integral part of the way we work. A city’s digital leadership cannot be achieved through the excellence of a single entity or platform. It depends on a connected government ecosystem in which entities work in harmony, sharing data, capabilities and expertise within clear frameworks of governance, trust and accountability. This is what enables us to deliver a seamless experience for people, one that transcends traditional institutional boundaries.”

He continued, “While we take pride in this achievement, we recognise that the future brings even greater opportunities alongside new challenges. We have made government services accessible, convenient and efficient. Our focus now is on moving beyond this, towards a government designed to operate with AI, one that can understand and address people’s needs through integrated, proactive services, while maintaining the highest standards of trust, privacy and accountability. This is the next phase we are preparing for, building on a strong foundation of achievement and an ambition that goes well beyond international rankings.”

He affirmed that Digital Dubai will continue working with government entities and ecosystem partners to enhance government services, strengthen infrastructure and data readiness, and improve the efficiency and integration of government systems.

These efforts will advance the objectives of the Dubai Digital Strategy and the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global destination to live, work, invest and shape the future.

The achievement reflects the collective efforts of Dubai’s government entities to develop digital services, expand access to information, enhance customer experience, and simplify procedures.

Continuous collaboration between Digital Dubai and government entities, and partnership with the private sector, has been key to building an ecosystem that goes beyond digitalising individual procedures to deliver a more connected government experience, built on shared infrastructure and advanced standards for services and data management.

The importance of this integration is most evident in vital sectors that touch people's daily lives, including municipal services, roads and transport, electricity and water, safety and security, and social services, among other areas that enhance quality of life and strengthen the city's competitiveness.

Dubai's global leadership coincides with a new phase in the evolution of government work worldwide, as the 2026 United Nations E-Government Survey highlights the shift from traditional digital government to more advanced government models that rely on intelligent systems able to carry out tasks and help manage operations.

The Survey is titled “From Digital Government to Agentic Government”, reflecting the rapid transformations taking place in the government sector and the opportunities that modern technologies offer to rethink how services are designed and delivered, and to strengthen institutions' ability to respond to the changing needs of communities.

Guided by its leadership’s vision and supported by its government entities, Dubai is well positioned to embrace an agentic future. Its transition towards an AI-native government aligns with what the UN describes as agentic government, going beyond the use of technology to accelerate transactions and improve service interfaces to transform government operations and deliver more integrated, proactive services centred on people’s needs.

This phase builds on the progress made in developing digital infrastructure, UAE PASS and shared government services, alongside stronger data readiness and systems integration, and the development of frameworks for governance, trust, cybersecurity and responsible human oversight.

Progress in digital services is seen as one of the key enablers of this transformation, as the move to the next generation of government work requires a solid institutional and technical foundation, a strong capacity for integration and for secure, responsible data sharing, and the skills and capabilities needed to manage more advanced systems.

The Local Online Service Index (LOSI) is based on an assessment methodology applied by UN DESA to measure the development of online services at city level, and the ability of cities' official portals to provide information and services and to promote community participation and digital inclusion.

The criteria are:

• Institutional framework: assesses the policies and the regulatory and legislative frameworks that support digital government services, including access to information, privacy protection and open data.

• Content provision: measures the availability of public information and the essential resources that individuals and organisations need.

• Services provision: assesses the availability and accessibility of online government services and the ability to complete them online.

• Participation and engagement: measures the availability of channels for community participation, feedback and engagement with government entities.

• E-Government Infrastructure: assesses the features of digital portals in terms of ease of use, accessibility, reliability and compliance with technical standards.

• E-government literacy: measures the availability of tools and initiatives that help all segments of society, particularly those who need more support, to benefit from online government services.

The new edition of the index comprises 101 indicators across these criteria, within a methodology that reflects evolving international requirements for city government services.

Dubai's perfect score reflects the comprehensive progress achieved by its digital government ecosystem.

The strategic significance of this achievement extends beyond government services to its impact on Dubai's competitiveness as a global hub for business, investment and talent.

The more integrated, accessible and reliable government services become, the greater the city's ability to facilitate doing business, reduce procedural burdens, support productivity and improve the experience of investors, residents and visitors.

This aligns with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and the emirate's vision to become the world's best city to live and work, through a government ecosystem that contributes directly to an attractive economic and social environment and supports the growth of new sectors and the economy of the future.

The achievement also underlines the importance of combining technological progress with the human dimension as two complementary pillars of advanced cities.

The true value of technology is measured not by its novelty or reach alone, but by its ability to simplify people's lives, expand their opportunities and strengthen their trust in services and institutions.

With this new global leadership, Dubai opens another chapter in its government development journey, building on a global achievement that reflects what has been accomplished and an ambition that looks further ahead: a smarter and more proactive government, a more connected and competitive city, and a quality of life that always puts people first.