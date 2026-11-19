DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Labs (DFL), an initiative of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), has announced the launch of the Robots Indoor Logistics Program in collaboration with eight delivery and logistics partners: talabat, Keeta, Deliveroo, Careem, Quiqup, EMX, Aramex and noon.

The announcement followed the signing of a partnership agreement during Dubai Future Week 2026.

The program aims to enable the use of robots for the final stage of automated deliveries inside buildings and across Dubai's urban environment. Under a shared delivery model, human couriers will hand orders over to specialised robots that transport food, groceries, parcels and other goods to their final destinations inside buildings, directly to customers' doors.

The first phase will see 100 buildings equipped to accommodate robotic deliveries by 2029, laying the foundations for an integrated city-wide network of robot-ready buildings and establishing a scalable model for automated delivery services across Dubai.

The initiative supports the vision of the Dubai Robotics and Automation Program by accelerating the adoption of robots and expanding their use in practical applications that deliver tangible benefits across the city, enhance productivity and improve everyday quality of life.

Khalifa AlQama, Chief of Research, Development and Innovation at Dubai Future Foundation, said, “Through the Robots Indoor Logistics Program, we are laying the foundations for a city-wide network of robot-ready buildings, starting with 100 buildings by 2029. This first wave will establish a scalable model for automated deliveries across Dubai, advancing the Dubai Robotics and Automation Program’s vision by increasing the density of robots delivering meaningful impact across our city.

“Our ambition is to put advanced technologies to practical use in ways that improve people’s lives, strengthen business productivity and create new opportunities for economic growth. By bringing robotic deliveries directly to customers’ doors, we are making autonomous services part of everyday urban life.”

Lucas Xie, General Manager of Keeta UAE, said, “Food delivery is part of everyday life, which makes it a meaningful place to put Dubai’s robotics ambitions into practice. Through our collaboration with Dubai Future Foundation, Keeta is exploring how indoor robotics can make receiving an order more convenient for customers and support delivery riders. We’re proud to bring our delivery expertise to a program focused on making emerging technology useful in everyday life.”

Yazan Aburaqabeh, Director of Operations at Deliveroo Middle East, said, “The UAE has been central to Deliveroo’s growth and innovation journey for over a decade, and we remain committed to advancing technologies that shape the future of local commerce. Our collaboration with Dubai Future Foundation reflects our ambition to drive smarter, more efficient logistics that simplify everyday experiences for consumers, riders and merchants, while supporting Dubai’s vision to become a global leader in robotics and automation.”

Tim Linssen, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Quiqup, said, “A robot taking the lift to deliver your order sounds like science fiction. In Dubai, it’s becoming reality. Quiqup has always set out to be at the forefront of innovation, and we’re excited to build that future with Dubai Future Foundation: robots owning the journey inside the building, riders owning the road, and brands giving their customers a delivery experience that feels like tomorrow.”

Laith Tahboub, General Manager of EMX, said, “Through our collaboration with Dubai Future Foundation, EMX will contribute its operational expertise to developing the standards and models needed to scale robotic indoor delivery across Dubai. By connecting robotics with real-world logistics operations, we can improve delivery efficiency, create a more seamless customer experience, and help establish the foundations for a more connected, automated delivery network.”

Constantin Kodsi, Director of Logistics, talabat UAE, said, “Dubai has always led on innovation, and our partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation lets us bring that ambition to life in last-mile delivery. By piloting a more diverse fleet, with robotics and autonomous vehicles, we are exploring a smarter and more sustainable delivery experience that supports and benefits the whole ecosystem.”

Bassel Alnahlaoui, Chief Business Officer, Careem, said, “Dubai never waits for the future, and neither do we. With Dubai Future Foundation, we’ll explore how robots can handle the final stretch of a delivery, from the building entrance to our customers’ doors. That means smoother deliveries for customers, and less time in lobbies and lifts for our Captains. Together, we’re helping make Dubai one of the world’s most robot-ready cities.”

Tarek Abu Yaghi, Regional Director – UAE, Aramex, said, “The next step in improving last-mile delivery is finding better ways to connect our operations with the buildings and communities we serve. Dubai’s Robots Indoor Logistics Program is an important opportunity to explore how robotics can support that shift. At Aramex, we see real value in working with industry partners to develop solutions that make deliveries more efficient, reliable and convenient for customers.”

Ali Kafil-Hussain, Group Chief Business Officer, noon, said, “The part of a delivery nobody sees is the part that eats the clock: the lobby, the security desk, the lift stuck on the 30th floor — all of which can turn a simple handover into a complex task. By helping optimise this leg, robots can make our network more resilient, especially during peak periods. We’re excited to partner with Dubai Future Foundation and transform the way our customers get their orders.”