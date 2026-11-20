DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the National Media Authority (NMA), has received Keijiro Mori, Vice President and Board Member of Japan's Kinokuniya, at the authority's headquarters in Dubai Internet City.

The meeting, attended by Maitha Majed Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Media Regulation at the NMA, discussed Kinokuniya's investments in the UAE, its regional expansion plans and opportunities to collaborate with Emirati publishers to distribute their books through the company's network of bookstores.

"Our relationship with Kinokuniya dates back to 2008, when the company chose Dubai to open its first bookstore in the Middle East," Al Shehhi said. "Since then, it has expanded into Arabic-language publishing and distribution across regional markets from the UAE. We are keen to support the company's investment plans and help Emirati books reach new markets."

Al Shehhi said the authority is developing flexible regulatory frameworks to support the publishing industry's growth, working with publishers and distributors to identify their priorities and improve services that facilitate business and encourage investment in media production.

He added that, in line with the UAE government's drive to adopt artificial intelligence in public services, the authority was investing in technology to simplify procedures, improve accessibility and reduce the time and steps required to complete transactions.

Kinokuniya also promotes Japanese culture in the region through Manga, a Japanese form of graphic storytelling.

Among its publications is the Arabic edition of the popular manga series Captain Tsubasa, known in the Arab world as Captain Majid.

The company released the first Arabic-language volume in 2017, with its Dubai branch distributing it across the Middle East and North Africa, allowing Arab readers to experience the original Manga behind the animated series.