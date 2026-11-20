BUCHAREST, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), has met with Bogdan-Gruia Ivan, Vice-President of the Chamber of Deputies of Romania, on the sidelines of the 15th Bucharest Forum.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations, particularly parliamentary cooperation, the exchange of legislative expertise and the expansion of partnerships in economic, technological and investment sectors.

Al Nuaimi highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening international relations, promoting dialogue and supporting official diplomatic efforts to address regional and global challenges.

He reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to expanding international partnerships through economic cooperation, investment and innovation, stressing the importance of leveraging opportunities in both countries to advance mutual interests.

The two sides discussed cooperation in advanced technology, artificial intelligence, innovation and energy, as well as the role of legislation and national policies in fostering investment, supporting the digital economy and promoting sustainable development.

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, emphasising the importance of dialogue, mutual respect and peaceful solutions to conflicts.

Both sides agreed on the need to maintain communication between the FNC and Romania's Chamber of Deputies, encourage parliamentary exchanges and coordinate positions at regional and international parliamentary forums.