ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates will host the second General Meeting of the Middle East and North Africa Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network (MENA-ARIN) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The two-day meeting will bring together representatives of member states, observers and network partners.

Participants will share practical experience in recovering the proceeds of crime across borders, particularly when funds move from one country to another or when assets linked to the same case are held in several jurisdictions.

Held during the UAE's presidency of MENA-ARIN, the meeting underscores the country's commitment to strengthening regional and international cooperation in asset recovery and preventing criminals from benefiting from illicit proceeds.

Through its national contact points, MENA-ARIN enables asset recovery practitioners in member states to contact their counterparts directly and share information that can help them trace and locate assets. Access to timely information helps the relevant authorities take steps to freeze, confiscate and recover those assets.

MENA-ARIN also cooperates with asset recovery networks in other regions to facilitate cross-border coordination and help authorities trace criminal proceeds beyond the Middle East and North Africa.