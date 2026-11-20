DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, UN Special Envoy on Financing Sustainable Development, has affirmed that the financing required to achieve sustainable development in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries is estimated at approximately 2 percent of their gross domestic product (GDP) annually.

He noted that GCC countries, particularly the United Arab Emirates, offer promising investment opportunities in clean energy, infrastructure, technology and water security, strengthening their ability to achieve sustainable growth and attract global capital.

In exclusive statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), on the sidelines of the 6th GCC Financial Markets and Treasury Conference, held in Dubai on 19th and 20th November, Mohieldin said the sustainable development financing gap in developing countries amounts to approximately US$4 trillion annually, according to international estimates.

He stressed the need to develop innovative financing instruments and strengthen investment partnerships among governments, the private sector and international financial institutions.

Mohieldin explained that financing requirements vary according to countries’ income levels, ranging between 8 and 10 percent of GDP in low-income countries and between 4 and 6 percent in middle-income countries.

In high-income economies, including GCC countries, the estimated requirement stands at approximately 2 percent of GDP.

He emphasised the importance of directing these resources towards education, healthcare, infrastructure and sustainability.

Mohieldin highlighted the UAE’s position as one of the most attractive economies for investment, supported by its competitive business environment, advanced infrastructure and diverse opportunities, particularly in renewable energy, water desalination, sustainable cooling and green infrastructure development.

He explained that some estimates suggest green investments could account for approximately 30 to 40 percent of investment in certain sectors, alongside direct government investment.

He stressed that long-term sustainable projects require expanding public-private partnership (PPP) models, concession agreements and direct investment in energy and infrastructure projects.

Mohieldin praised the UAE’s role in advancing global climate finance through its hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai, which witnessed the launch of initiatives aimed at supporting the transition to clean energy and mobilising financing for sustainable projects.

Regarding the economic outlook, Mohieldin anticipated a significant improvement in regional economic performance in 2027, with growth potentially approaching 7 percent under the scenarios he presented, provided geopolitical tensions ease and stability is restored during the early months of next year.

He explained that international financial institutions continue to revise their economic forecasts in response to regional and global developments.

He noted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had revised its assessment of the UAE’s economic performance for 2026 upwards, alongside emerging signs of recovery across several economic sectors.

Mohieldin emphasised that economic diversification, advanced infrastructure, institutional efficiency and investment-friendly policies are key factors strengthening the UAE’s ability to attract long-term investment and continue developing future-oriented economic sectors.

During his keynote address at the conference, entitled “Global Financial Climate”, Mohieldin reviewed several economic and financial indicators.

He explained that fiscal sustainability should not be assessed solely through the debt-to-GDP ratio, but should also consider debt-servicing costs relative to government revenues and countries’ capacity to finance development and investment priorities.

He also presented data on US dollar-denominated bond spreads, showing that traded GCC bonds recorded an average spread of approximately 88 basis points over US Treasury yields in September 2026, compared with around 170 basis points for emerging-market bonds.

These figures reflect differences in the pricing of borrowing risks between the two groups.

Mohieldin said GCC financial markets benefit from important competitive advantages, supported by advanced regulatory frameworks and financial institutions.

He highlighted the importance of strengthening domestic capital markets and expanding the use of innovative financing instruments to attract investment and support economic growth.

In the energy sector, Mohieldin said global investment in clean energy is estimated to reach approximately US$2.2 trillion in 2026, compared with around US$1.2 trillion in fossil fuels, according to the figures presented during his address.

He noted that these figures reflect the accelerating global transition towards low-emission energy sources.

He highlighted the UAE and Saudi Arabia as leading examples in the development of renewable energy projects, particularly solar energy, through major investments and projects distinguished by their economic efficiency and competitive electricity generation costs.

Mohieldin said the UAE has successfully consolidated its position as a global energy hub by combining the development of conventional energy resources with investments in solar, nuclear and other future energy sources.

He noted that this approach reflects a long-term strategic vision aimed at diversifying the energy mix and enhancing sustainability.

He also reviewed global energy mix indicators showing that oil, natural gas and coal collectively accounted for approximately 80.9 percent of global primary energy supply in 2025.

He emphasised the importance of continued investment in clean technologies and improved energy efficiency to meet growing global demand.

In the field of artificial intelligence, Mohieldin praised the UAE’s progress in developing national policies, strategies and digital infrastructure.

He highlighted the results of the 2025 Government AI Readiness Index issued by Oxford Insights, which ranked the UAE 23rd globally with a score of 66.87 points.

He said this progress reflects the country’s early investments in human capital, digital infrastructure and governance.

Mohieldin commended the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in establishing the position of Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence in 2017, before the technology became a central driver of the global economy.

He noted that artificial intelligence has become one of the most attractive sectors for investment, with its growing role in developing financial services, improving institutional efficiency and strengthening risk management.

He emphasised the importance of integrating digital investments with the energy, water and infrastructure sectors to maximise the economic benefits of this technology.

In a related context, Mohieldin highlighted, in his statements to WAM, the importance of the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, which Abu Dhabi will host in partnership with the Republic of Senegal from 8th to 10th December.

He described the conference as an international platform for strengthening cooperation and developing practical solutions to water security challenges and the financing of related projects.

He explained that the conference will address public policies, financing and investment in water desalination, recycling and water resource management, alongside the interconnected relationship between water, food and energy.

The discussions will also focus on expanding partnerships among governments, the private sector and international financial institutions.

Mohieldin noted that the UAE’s investments in water desalination projects and the development of water infrastructure reflect a strategic commitment to improving resource management efficiency and sustainability.

He added that these investments provide promising opportunities for joint projects, knowledge transfer and the application of advanced technologies.

He expressed confidence in the UAE’s ability to deliver practical outcomes from the Water Conference, noting that the country’s extensive experience in hosting major international events strengthens its role in promoting global cooperation and transforming development initiatives into viable investment projects.

Mohieldin concluded by stressing that the future of sustainable finance requires stronger regional economic integration, the development of domestic markets and the preparation of bankable projects.

He also underscored the importance of the rule of law, sound governance, institutional efficiency and regulatory clarity as fundamental pillars for enhancing investor confidence and achieving sustainable development.