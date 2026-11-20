AJMAN, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber has announced that the fourth Ajman Franchise Expo will take place from 23rd to 25th November at Thara Investment and Entrepreneurship Hub (Thara Hub), featuring 30 brands from 12 countries.

Organised in cooperation with the Emirates Franchise Association under the theme "Towards Wider Horizons", the exhibition will showcase brands across the food, healthcare, education, sports and technology sectors.

The announcement was made during a press conference held on the sidelines of the Ajman Media Forum 2026, attended by representatives of local and international media outlets.

In his opening remarks, Saud Abdullah Saeed Al Nuaimi, Board Member of Ajman Chamber, said the exhibition aims to support entrepreneurs and investors, facilitate partnerships and help local brands expand into new markets through franchising.

“Ajman Chamber believes that franchising offers entrepreneurs a valuable opportunity to enter ventures built on successful business models, while also helping local brands expand and reach new markets,” he said. This underscores the exhibition’s role in supporting Ajman Vision 2030 and strengthening the emirate’s position as an attractive destination for investment and entrepreneurship.

Al Nuaimi invited investors and entrepreneurs to explore the participating brands, identify investment opportunities and establish new business partnerships.

Maher Tarish Al Aleeli, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Franchise Association, said franchising plays an important role in economic diversification, attracting investment and increasing the contribution of small and medium-sized enterprises to the national economy.

He stressed the importance of developing Emirati companies capable of expanding internationally through competitive franchise models, supported by effective governance, operational standards and sustainable business practices.

Al Aleeli said the exhibition would bring together brand owners, investors, entrepreneurs and industry experts to exchange knowledge and explore investment and expansion opportunities.

Jamila Al Nuaimi, Chair of the Ajman Franchise Expo Organising Committee, said the event will feature a diverse programme of accompanying events and workshops designed to educate participants and raise awareness of franchising.

The programme includes a workshop titled "Understanding Franchise Agreements", a session on "Franchise Financing: Banks, Funds and Government Programmes", and "Franchise Tank", an interactive platform where brands can showcase their businesses and assess their readiness for expansion.

Amal Al Balushi, Director of Media Development at the Ajman Government Media Office, reaffirmed the office's commitment to supporting specialised exhibitions and promoting the emirate's economic and investment opportunities.

Waleed Tawfiq, Acting Head of Retail Banking at Ajman Bank, said the bank will support entrepreneurs and investors through financing solutions and financial advisory services, helping businesses establish operations and expand into new markets.

The exhibition will also feature 10 supporting organisations and companies offering technical and financial consultancy, legal services, intellectual property protection, financing, marketing and technology solutions.

The event will be open daily from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at Thara Investment and Entrepreneurship Hub — Thara Hub.