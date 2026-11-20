DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai, chaired a meeting of the committee.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan approved four projects to create economic opportunities for Emirati retirees, farmers and small business owners, strengthen family ties and preserve Dubai’s heritage. He also reviewed progress in family support, Emiratisation and neighbourhood development.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, places citizens’ wellbeing and empowerment at the heart of government work.

He noted that the government’s responsibility is to provide opportunities and services that support citizens at every stage of life. This includes helping young people establish stable families, creating opportunities for employment and enterprise, and enabling retirees to share their expertise.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said the four projects draw on the experience of Dubai’s people, create new opportunities to earn a living and contribute to the community, and preserve Emirati heritage and identity. They will help small business owners and home-based producers succeed and ensure that Majalis remain places where generations come together to share knowledge and pass on values.

Sheikh Hamdan said the measure of any project’s success is the difference it makes in people’s lives. He called on government entities to work together to ensure their initiatives reach citizens, meet their needs and give them better opportunities for the future. Government teams earn trust through their work and strengthen it by delivering results, he said. Their greatest achievement is to live up to the confidence the people of Dubai place in them.

The four projects approved include "Al Hakeem", a remote work platform that will give retired Emiratis a new source of income by connecting them with organisations and individuals seeking specialist advice. Presented at the meeting as the first platform of its kind worldwide, it will allow users to search by specialisation, view profiles and book online consultations.

"Dubai Harvest" will give Emirati farmers, small business owners and home-based producers space to grow and sell local produce. Covering around 21,000 square metres, the project will include 19 plots, glass units for agricultural and commercial use, a retail centre and a public square.

Building on the first edition of Ghamran Camp, "Ahl Dubai Camps" will bring families together at three camps focused on the desert, the sea and the Emirati home. Through hands-on activities, children will learn traditional skills and customs from their parents.

The fourth approved project will upgrade the Umm Suqeim majlis and expand activities across Dubai’s fishermen’s majalis so fishermen can pass on their knowledge to younger generations. It also includes regular health screenings for fishermen in partnership with Dubai Health and work with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority to recognise fishing-related occupations as traditional crafts.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme, which recorded a beneficiary satisfaction rate of 99.5 percent. Its Dubai Weddings initiative has helped around 1,500 Emirati couples marry, and 99.6 percent of those couples remain married. By September 2026, 472 children had been born to participating families.

He also reviewed the work of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai. At the end of 2025, 91,162 Emiratis worked in Dubai’s private sector. Of these, 32,087 were Dubai citizens, up more than 354 percent from 7,060 in 2021.

The committee also reviewed completed projects in Al Barsha 2 and Al Khawaneej 2 under Dubai’s model neighbourhoods plan, which covers 37 areas. The next phase covers seven areas in 2026 and 2027. Improved pedestrian routes, additional parking, more trees and new community spaces will help residents reach everyday services more easily, supporting Dubai’s 20-minute city goal.

The meeting was attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Vice Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs and Director General of the Crown Prince of Dubai’s Office, and Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority. Also present were Lieutenant General Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, President of Dubai’s State Security Department, and Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

Other attendees included Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority, and Engineer Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality. Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, and Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai), also attended.