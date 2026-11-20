AL AIN, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is participating in the 17th Al Ain Book Festival, held from 17th to 23rd November under the theme "Oasis of Tales", to raise legal awareness and highlight the judiciary's role in protecting rights.

The department's participation aims to engage directly with the public, promote understanding of legal rights and responsibilities, and support community awareness through interactive educational activities.

Its pavilion features legal and educational publications covering various judicial and legislative topics, alongside information on judicial services and improvements to their accessibility and procedures.

The Juvenile Care Centre is also showcasing paintings and handicrafts created by its residents as part of rehabilitation programmes designed to develop their skills, encourage creativity and nurture their talents.

The pavilion also hosts awareness programmes and interactive workshops for children, students and parents, focusing on legal rights and responsibilities, dealing with negative behaviour and understanding its legal consequences.

The workshops use real-life examples and simplified explanations tailored to different age groups.