AJMAN, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, affirmed that relations between the UAE and Oman reflect deep-rooted fraternal and historical ties between the two countries, built on kinship, friendship and a shared destiny.

He said Oman's National Day is a cherished occasion for Emiratis to join the Omani people in celebrating their national pride and achievements.

The Ruler of Ajman extended his congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman and the Omani people, wishing the Sultanate continued progress and prosperity under his leadership.

Sheikh Humaid said UAE-Oman relations go beyond geographical proximity, reflecting a longstanding legacy of brotherhood strengthened by family, social and cultural ties.

He added that growing cooperation across various sectors demonstrated the two countries' commitment to strengthening their partnership, advancing shared interests, promoting stability and supporting Gulf cooperation.

The Ruler of Ajman concluded by wishing Sultan Haitham continued well-being and Oman and its people lasting security, stability and prosperity.