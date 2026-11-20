DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The inaugural Science, Technology, Arts, and Research Summit (STARS), organised by the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) as part of Dubai Future Week from 18th to 21st November 2026, offers the public immersive experiences that blend digital technologies, art, and scientific research.

Installations take visitors beyond the limits of the visible world – from tracing the pathway of oxygen within the human body to uncovering hidden life in the ocean depths.

Presented within the STARS programme, these experiences bring together scientists, researchers, artists, and innovators to examine the future of the human-technology nexus.

Among the main installations is "Evolver: Journey of Breath", created by British experiential art collective Marshmallow Laser Feast. This 15-minute immersive audio-visual journey, narrated by Cate Blanchett, begins as air enters the lungs and traces oxygen through the bloodstream to the body’s cells, using visualisations derived from scientific data and simulations of microscopic biological processes.

The installation also illuminates the connection between humanity and nature, showing how oxygen forms part of a continuous ecological cycle. Evolver includes a 10-minute audio installation, "Evolver: Deep Listening Meditation", for exploring the work purely through sound.

Evolver was developed with Fraunhofer MEVIS: Institute for Digital Medicine, the Allen Institute for Cell Science, and neuroscientist Jennifer Garrison of the Buck Institute for Research on Ageing.

The summit also presents "Liquid Strata" by artistic duo Entangled Others, a 30-minute spatial and audio-visual installation that transports visitors into the deep sea, home to marine microorganisms vital to Earth’s ecological equilibrium.

Combining artificial-life simulation with sonified scientific data, the artwork reveals how marine microorganisms transport carbon from surface waters to the deep sea, helping regulate the planet’s carbon cycle.

Visitors explore a twilight realm reached by minimal sunlight, discovering how largely invisible marine life shapes the ecosystems life depends on. The work was developed with the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

The installations reflect a pioneering approach to public scientific engagement, using art and technology to turn data and research into interactive encounters.

Open to the public throughout Dubai Future Week, held across Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future, the summit features panel discussions, technological art installations, and interactive research showcases.