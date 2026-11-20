ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- EDGE welcomed a delegation from the European Space Agency (ESA), led by Director-General Dr. Josef Aschbacher and including ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, alongside senior ESA representatives.

Hosted by Waleid Al Mesmari, President of the Advanced Sensing Cluster at EDGE, the visit offered an opportunity to showcase EDGE’s space entity, FADA, and highlight its growing capabilities, ongoing projects and future plans.

The delegation gained further insight into FADA’s areas of expertise and its role in the UAE’s expanding space sector.

Discussions explored potential areas of collaboration between EDGE and ESA, including opportunities to exchange expertise, build on areas of mutual interest and strengthen institutional ties.

The event was supported and coordinated by the UAE Space Agency, highlighting the importance of collaboration in space innovation and reaffirming EDGE’s commitment to building international partnerships and advancing cooperation across the global space ecosystem.