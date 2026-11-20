BUCHAREST, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), has met with Mircea Abrudean, President of the Romanian Senate, at the Romanian Parliament in Bucharest.

The two sides discussed strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in economic, investment and technological fields, alongside enhancing parliamentary cooperation and exchanging legislative expertise.

Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of building on the longstanding ties between the UAE and Romania to develop a stronger partnership across various sectors.

Discussions also focused on cooperation in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, as well as potential joint projects in energy, infrastructure and education, drawing on the capabilities and expertise of both countries to advance shared interests and support economic development.

Abrudean said the UAE is a key partner for Romania in the Gulf region, highlighting opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation and develop joint projects based on mutual trust and shared interests.

Both sides emphasised the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations through closer dialogue, direct communication and greater cooperation between their legislative institutions.

The meeting was attended by senior officials.