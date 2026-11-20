RAS AL KHAIMAH, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Heart of RAK, the comprehensive digital platform developed and operated by Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO), hosted the third edition of its Quality of Life Series, bringing together the entities that shape education in the Emirate to examine a sector that is already delivering for families, exploring which facets of it are strengthening the fastest, and what will carry it further.

Titled Room to Grow, the edition was held at Rotana Ras Al Khaimah – The Mangroves and was built around two panel discussions, the first examining the school years and the second turning to what comes after Grade 12.

Guests included parents, educators, university leaders and representatives from across the Emirate’s social and business communities, with questions submitted ahead of the session and put to the panels on the day. The edition comes as Ras Al Khaimah continues to draw families from around the world.

The Emirate was named the 2026 Expat City Champion by InterNations, ranking first overall among 33 cities worldwide and taking first place in three of the survey’s five indices. It placed first for ease of settling in, with top rankings for locals’ friendliness, finding friends and culture & welcome, as well as second for general happiness.

Ras Al Khaimah also ranked first in several subcategories, including career prospects, salary & job security, admin topics, housing and language.

The Emirate also ranked first for equal and easy access to all types of healthcare services, reinforcing its appeal as a place to live, work and build a future. The higher education discussion was introduced by a short film on what comes after Grade 12, researched, written and presented by the Heart of RAK Junior Reporters.

The award-nominated programme trains university students in Ras Al Khaimah in reporting and production, and the students who made the film study at one of the institutions seated on the panel.

The Heart of RAK platform launched in 2024, at which time its first panel focused on the future of the Emirate. The Quality of Life Series followed, its first edition exploring community wellbeing and its second bringing together Ras Al Khaimah’s leading developers and the municipality to discuss the Emirate’s residential communities, the progress made and the plans ahead.

Each edition spotlights a different aspect of life in the Emirate and the initiatives shaping it, bringing together the people driving that work to share it directly with the community. “Since its inception, one of the key roles of Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office has been to shed light on the good work being done across the Emirate,” Heba Fatani, Director-General of RAKGMO, said. “There is no better way to do that than to let the people driving that work tell us about it themselves.

The Quality of Life Series has become the space where that happens, where the public sector and the community sit in the same room, hear the same stories and shape the conversation together. This is how communities are made stronger.” “Education is where quality of life begins,” Fatani added. “A family that chooses Ras Al Khaimah is choosing where their children will learn and who they will become.

The ambition across government is to build a complete ecosystem where a child can be born, raised and educated here all the way through to a doctorate, without ever needing to leave. Room to grow is not just a theme for a forum; it is what the Emirate is building. Collaboration between the public and private sectors is where this begins; community wellbeing is what it produces. When institutions, experts and residents come together and communicate, people feel more invested in the place they live in. Few things matter more to an Emirate than that.” For her part, Rouba Zeidan, Head of Special Projects for RAKGMO, who leads the Heart of RAK platform, said, “Heart of RAK began as a way to help people discover this Emirate, and it has grown into something closer to a community binder. It spotlights what actually shapes life here: the places, the people, and the work happening quietly in the background. Education sits at the centre of it all. It was never a question of whether education would take its place in this series. Only a question of when.”

“What stayed with me was the full circle of it,” she added. “One of the films we screened was a report on higher education made by our own Junior Reporters, an award-nominated programme that trains university students here in Ras Al Khaimah. Young people from this Emirate telling families in this Emirate about the opportunities that are open to their children. That is what community engagement looks like when it works. A platform is only as good as the people it makes visible, and this made an entire sector visible at once.” The first panel brought together Dr. Ebtisam Alshemeili, Director of the School Operations Office in Ras Al Khaimah, Ministry of Education; Carel van der Merwe, Director of the Quality & Development Division, Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge; and Dr. Rui da Silva, Director of Research & Grants, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research.

The conversation covered everything from the early years to Arabic literacy, inclusion, wellbeing and the support available to families. In the private education sector, eight schools moved up a rating band in independent quality evaluations within a single year. RAK Academy Al Hamra became the first private school in the Emirate to receive an ‘Outstanding’ rating, while GEMS Westminster School and The International School of Choueifat – Ras Al Khaimah were both rated ‘Very Good’. The conversation covered everything from the early years and Arabic literacy to inclusion, wellbeing and the support available to families.

The second panel turned to higher education, with Prof. Dr. Bassam Alameddine, President of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, and Dr. Yahya Al Ansaari, Executive Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology, Ras Al Khaimah.

Today, Ras Al Khaimah offers students opportunities to pursue higher education from undergraduate studies through to doctoral degrees, across fields including medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, artificial intelligence, engineering, cybersecurity, architecture and business.

The Emirate’s higher education sector has expanded steadily over the past two decades and continues to grow, with several new centres, programmes and specialisations added this year alone.

The next chapter of the Quality of Life Series will take place in the second quarter of 2027 and will explore active living and the outdoors as everyday infrastructure in Ras Al Khaimah.