ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), congratulated Aleksandar Čupić on his election as Speaker of Serbia’s National Assembly, wishing him success in carrying out his duties and responsibilities.

In a congratulatory message, Ghobash extended his best wishes to Čupić, reaffirming the council's commitment to strengthening parliamentary cooperation with Serbia's National Assembly in line with the growing bilateral relations between the two countries and their shared interests.

He also wished Čupić good health and happiness, and Serbia and its people continued progress and prosperity.