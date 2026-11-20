DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Global Futures Society (GFS) concluded its annual meetings during Dubai Future Week 2026, organised by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) from 18th to 21st November under the theme “For the Human of the Future”, bringing together leading foresight experts, institutions and practitioners from around the world to strengthen international collaboration and explore the transformations shaping the future of governments, societies and key sectors.

During the final day of Dubai Future Week, DFF announced the expansion of the Society's international network, with new organisations and institutions joining GFS, which is headquartered at the Museum of the Future. The additions bring its total membership to 95 leading organisations specialising in futures studies and strategic foresight.

Growing international interest in joining the Society reflects increasing recognition of the importance of embedding foresight into institutional decision-making and strengthening global partnerships. Building on Dubai's approach to future readiness, GFS provides a platform for strategic collaboration, knowledge exchange and joint initiatives that translate foresight into practical outcomes.

The Society connects institutions and practitioners to share expertise, exchange best practices and develop approaches to anticipating emerging trends and future challenges. Members also benefit from knowledge-sharing programmes and specialised training designed to strengthen long-term thinking, strategic planning and institutional preparedness.

As part of the annual meetings, GFS members participated in two workshops exploring approaches to anticipating and shaping the future. A separate closed-door policy roundtable brought together invited members to examine how governments can strengthen their capacity to integrate strategic foresight into policymaking and decision-making.

Discussions focused on identifying emerging signals that could influence the future of governments, cities, societies and institutions, and examining how different stakeholders can recognise, interpret and respond to them.

The day-long interactive programme brought together GFS members representing government entities, the private sector, youth and academia, providing an opportunity to exchange perspectives and explore approaches to addressing emerging challenges.

Through its growing network, the Society seeks to strengthen institutional preparedness, encourage collaborative foresight initiatives and support the development of solutions that help governments and organisations navigate uncertainty and major transformations.

Headquartered at the Museum of the Future in Dubai and overseen by Dubai Future Foundation, GFS was launched during Dubai Future Forum 2022. Its continued expansion reflects Dubai's commitment to advancing international cooperation and strengthening the role of foresight in shaping a more resilient and sustainable future.