APIA, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq presented his credentials to H.H. Tuimalealiʻifano Vaʻaletoʻa Sualauvi II, Head of State of the Independent State of Samoa, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to the Independent State of Samoa, during an official ceremony held at the Head of State’s residence in the capital, Apia.

Dr. Al Taffaq conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to H.H. Sualauvi II, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Independent State of Samoa and its people.

For his part, H.H. Sualauvi II conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further development and prosperity for the leadership, government, and people of the UAE.

H.H. Sualauvi II wished Dr. Al Taffaq success in his duties to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, affirming his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his mission.

For his part, Dr. Al Taffaq expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Samoa, reaffirming his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across various fields and advancing cooperation between the two countries and their peoples.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the ties of cooperation between the UAE and Samoa, and ways to further develop them to serve the interests and aspirations of both countries and their peoples.