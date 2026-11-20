ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Experts and academics from the UAE and the Republic of Korea discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in traditional medicine and exchange expertise in education, clinical training and scientific research during the Medical Korea 2026 in the UAE: Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine seminar, held on Thursday at Rosewood Abu Dhabi.

The seminar was co-hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) UAE office and the Zayed Complex for Herbal Research and Traditional Medicine (ZHC).

Participants included Dr. Ghanem Ali Al Hassani, Executive Director of ZHC; Dr. Mohammed Al Olama, Director of the Research and Laboratory Department at ZHC; and Professor Byungchul Lee, Dean of the College of Korean Medicine at Kyung Hee University, alongside representatives of Khalifa University, United Arab Emirates University, the University of Sharjah, Kyung Hee University Korean Medicine Hospital and the National Development Institute of Korean Medicine (NIKOM).

Lee Won-ik, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, said, "Korea and the UAE are Special Strategic Partners. Healthcare is one of the most important pillars of our partnership, and today, our cooperation is growing into a new field: traditional medicine."

He stressed the importance of preserving traditional medical heritage while ensuring the safety and effectiveness of its practices through scientific evidence. He also expressed hope for expanded cooperation in documenting and scientifically studying Emirati traditional medicine and training future specialists in integrative medicine.

The symposium covered research on camel milk and diabetes, educational models supporting safe, evidence-based practices in traditional, complementary and integrative medicine, and the therapeutic potential of local medicinal plants and natural resources, including their safe and sustainable use.

The Korean delegation presented an overview of the country's traditional medicine system, the curriculum at Kyung Hee University's College of Korean Medicine, which combines traditional and modern medical education, and its international educational programmes.

Participants concluded the symposium by discussing opportunities for joint research, educational exchanges and future cooperation.