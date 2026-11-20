ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), part of PureHealth, has launched a dedicated Women and Children Institute, bringing together its established women's and children's services within one integrated, multidisciplinary model of care.

The launch reinforces SSMC’s commitment to delivering advanced healthcare for women, children and families across the Gulf region.

The Institute creates a more connected framework around SSMC’s established expertise, bringing together 18 specialities spanning women’s health, maternity, neonatology and paediatrics.

The model is designed to provide patients and families with more coordinated access to specialised care throughout different stages of life, while strengthening continuity between specialities for patients with complex or high-risk conditions.

For women, the Institute provides care from adolescence and pregnancy to childbirth, menopause and beyond. Its specialised capabilities comprise maternal-fetal medicine and high-risk pregnancy management, including the multidisciplinary care of women with complex medical problems like cardiac, neurology, renal, endocrine, and haematology problems in pregnancy, gynaecological oncology, urogynaecology, gestational diabetes care and adolescent gynaecology.

It also offers minimally invasive approaches, including robotic, laparoscopic and V-NOTES surgery. SSMC's Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department also serves as a major referral centre for Abu Dhabi, the wider UAE and neighbouring countries.

For children and newborns, the Institute provides comprehensive paediatric and neonatal care, specialised paediatric clinical and surgical services, and multidisciplinary teams focused on family-centred care.

In 2025, the services now integrated within the Institute supported more than 2,200 deliveries, cared for more than 600 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) babies and provided more than 51,000 obstetric and paediatric consultations.

Dr Marwan Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer at SSMC, said, “The launch of our Women and Children Institute marks an important step in advancing how we deliver specialised care at SSMC. By bringing established expertise together within a more integrated model, we are strengthening our ability to care for women, children and families whose needs can span multiple specialities and life stages.

"As we mark the UAE’s Year of Family, our focus remains on combining clinical excellence with compassionate, coordinated care, while contributing to Abu Dhabi’s growing capabilities in managing complex conditions, ensuring patients can access high-quality specialist care closer to home.”

Dr Faisal Zidgali, Head of the Women and Children Institute at SSMC, said, "Complex women's and children's healthcare rarely sits within a single speciality. A high-risk pregnancy, for example, may require maternal-fetal medicine, obstetrics, neonatology and paediatric specialists working together at different stages of care. Our Institute brings these disciplines together within a coordinated model, from diagnosis and treatment through to delivery and follow-up.

"For patients and families facing complex or high-acuity conditions, this integrated approach enables our teams to make timely, informed decisions while providing care that is both clinically comprehensive and centred on the needs of each family.”

Looking ahead, the Women and Children Institute will continue to advance clinical research, medical education and translational innovation across women’s and children’s health, while actively engaging communities through awareness campaigns, prenatal education initiatives and preventive health programmes.