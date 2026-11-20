DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- McDonald’s UAE has officially been awarded the "Autism-Friendly" certificate by the Dubai Autism Centre, becoming the first quick-service restaurant (QSR) in the UAE to attain this prestigious accreditation.

The first phase of this initiative saw 15 restaurants across Dubai successfully fulfil the programme's comprehensive standards.

Mohammed Al Emadi, CEO and Board Member of the Dubai Autism Centre, said, “Corporate Social Responsibility is not merely a philanthropic commitment, but a fundamental pillar for driving sustainable social impact and fostering genuine community integration. Private sector leadership plays a pivotal role in creating inclusive environments that empower People of Determination to fully participate and thrive in society.”

Al Emadi praised McDonald's UAE for becoming the first quick-service restaurant chain in the region to partner with the centre in implementing autism-friendly standards, highlighting its commitment to specialised staff training and sensory accessibility.

Walid Fakih, CEO of McDonald’s UAE, said customer feedback, particularly from families of children with autism, had encouraged the company to make its restaurants more welcoming and comfortable.

"Through our partnership with Dubai Autism Centre, we have translated this feedback into action by providing specialised training for our teams," he said.

Fakih added that the initiative had been introduced at 15 restaurants in Dubai, with plans to gradually expand it to more locations across other emirates to provide a more inclusive dining experience for families.

A memorandum of understanding signed between McDonald’s UAE and DAC provides a framework for continued cooperation to raise autism awareness, promote inclusive practices and explore opportunities to expand the initiative.