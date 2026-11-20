DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) announced the winners of the Future Stories competition during a ceremony at the Book Corner at Dubai Future Week 2026, recognising outstanding creative writing that explores humanity's future through imagination and storytelling.

First place was jointly awarded to Steve Willis and Jan Lee for "Crickets", followed by Fernanda Rocha in second place for "Amparo" and Kara Power in third place for "Sanctuary".

The winners were selected from 213 submissions representing 62 nationalities, with the results officially revealed during Dubai Future Week, held from 18th to 21st November at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future.

The other finalists were Mohammed Al Rashed for "Calibrating Yusra Al Hammadi", Noura Al Hajri for "The Guest Called Tomorrow", Phuong Huynh for "Chang’e 2050", Marnus Nieuwoudt for "Fear of the Dark", Monika Sonta for "The Oudu Oasis in Warsaw – Humanity’s Last Scent", Maha Al Khalidi for "The Ideal Parents" and Sanobar Nadiryan for "I Do Not Consent to Spring".

The Future Stories competition provides an international platform for literary talent and emerging creative voices, bringing together storytelling and strategic foresight to explore the transformations that could shape humanity's future.

A judging panel comprising writers, thinkers and subject-matter experts evaluated the submissions ahead of Dubai Future Week, selecting the winners based on narrative quality, conceptual strength, thematic relevance, originality and innovation.

The competition encourages writers to use science fiction to explore the changes that could reshape human life and societies over the coming decades.