DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Book Corner at Dubai Future Week 2026 brings together authors from around the world to explore how literature, imagination and storytelling can help anticipate change, challenge conventional thinking and inspire new perspectives on humanity’s future.

Through author discussions, interactive workshops, book signings and a curated selection of publications, the Book Corner offers visitors opportunities to engage with ideas shaping tomorrow, highlighting the role of reading and creative expression in fostering dialogue, exchanging knowledge and exploring emerging challenges and opportunities.

The platform features books examining global transformations, the future of societies and the impact of innovation and technology on human life, offering diverse perspectives on the forces reshaping the world.

Discussion sessions give authors an opportunity to share their experiences, intellectual influences and the ideas behind their work, while engaging audiences in conversations about the themes explored in their publications. Book signings also provide opportunities for readers to connect directly with writers and exchange perspectives.

The Book Corner positions imagination as a way to understand change and explore alternative futures. Its workshops and interactive activities encourage participants to think creatively, question assumptions and develop new perspectives through writing, storytelling, reading and play.

The programme features a diverse range of workshops and experiences, including "The Future: A User’s Guide", "The New Geography of Innovation", "Asking, Looking, Playing, Making", "Writing Tomorrow", "The Story Clinic", "Rebrainding", "Ultrawild", "Reading Between the Lines", "Playing with Time", "Whose Futures?", "Everyday Imagination: The Seed of a Story", "Writing Circle" and "Reading Rave".

Together, these activities explore the relationship between imagination, creativity and change, encouraging participants to consider how today’s ideas, perceptions and decisions influence the futures we create.

Beyond its literary dimension, the Book Corner highlights imagination as a practical skill that can be developed and applied in everyday life. It encourages visitors to move beyond consuming ideas to creating them, and from contemplating the future to actively shaping it.

Interactive games and activities invite visitors to explore possible futures through shared experiences and collaborative thinking.

Among them is "Whose Futures?", developed by UN Women and Feminist Futures in partnership with Dubai Future Foundation. The experience encourages participants to examine how political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal changes can affect people and communities in different ways.

Another workshop takes participants on a journey through a series of “future islands”, each representing a dimension of change, including society, technology, politics, nature and ethics.

As they navigate these islands, participants explore major global trends and open-ended scenarios before arriving at the “port of the present”, where they reflect on how decisions made today can shape tomorrow and respond to the needs of future generations.