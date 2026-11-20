ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics, has reported over 100,000 pediatric consultations and children outpatient visits across Danat Al Emarat Women & Children’s Hospital, HealthPlus and Imperial College London Diabetes & Endocrine Centre in 2026 to date, alongside school and community initiatives supporting children’s health and development.

Marking World Children's Day and the UAE's Year of Family, M42 highlighted its initiatives to promote children's health and development through preventive care, medical treatment, education and community engagement.

Dr. Ali Anees, Chief Operating Officer, UAE & Bahrain, M42, said, “Children’s health is about more than what happens in a hospital. It is about their habits, the opportunities they have to be active, and the support available to them when illness affects their education and daily life.

"Through our partnerships with government and private-sector organisations, we help connect the care children receive in our hospitals with the support they need at home, at school and in their communities."

Dr. Summia Samir Zaher, Chief Executive Officer of Women & Children’s Care at M42, stated, “At Danat Al Emarat, we bring newborn care, pediatric consultations and specialist treatment together so families have support as their child’s needs change. Alongside clinical care, we want parents to understand their child’s health and feel confident about when to seek help.”

She added that partnerships with entities such as the Family Development Foundation help raise health awareness and provide parents with practical guidance on their children's well-being.

Healthpoint’s work with schools and other government entities brings health education into children’s everyday lives, covering nutrition, physical activity and preventive health, while encouraging habits such as screen-free play. Dietitian consultations and screenings at Zayed Sports City support these efforts, giving families access to advice and health checks in a familiar community setting.

The network provides newborn and pediatric services and outpatient consultations, with expanded pediatric orthopedic expertise at Healthpoint supports children with congenital, developmental and neuromuscular musculoskeletal conditions, while its new Cleft Lip and Palate Clinic brings feeding and growth support together with surgical, dental, hearing and speech services.

The clinic’s multidisciplinary team develops individualised treatment plans and guides families through each stage.

For children needing ongoing medical support, Amana Healthcare combines care and rehabilitation with education and social participation, from early intervention and school support to long-term care and the transition toward adulthood. In 2026, 228 children are enrolled in its school programme.

M42 said the initiatives reflect its commitment to improving children's health and supporting families throughout their children's development, highlighting the shared responsibility of healthcare providers, schools and communities in promoting long-term well-being.