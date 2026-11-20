DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Founders, entrepreneurs and professionals explored how AI applications can help them develop ideas, build start-ups and support business decision-making during a hands-on workshop at Dubai Future Week, organised by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) from 18th to 21st November 2026 under the theme "For the Human of the Future".

Titled "Claude as Your Co-Founder", the workshop was led by Ayman Itani, Founder of Think Media Labs and Claude Community Ambassador.

The session examined how AI can support the building blocks of a business and has now become an integral partner in supporting different stages of business development, from idea generation and business model formulation to assessing opportunities and challenges and testing business hypotheses.

Itani said, “Interactive workshops are among the most effective ways of translating knowledge into practical application, enabling participants to acquire new skills in an environment built around experimentation and collaboration. These workshops give participants a practical opportunity to understand and test the real potential of emerging technologies in real-world contexts.”

Participants also took part in an interactive, hands-on exercise based on real startup scenarios.

The workshop reflects Dubai Future Week’s commitment to bridging theoretical knowledge and practical application through interactive experiences that build participants’ capabilities and strengthen their readiness to navigate rapid technological change, while fostering a culture of innovation and future foresight.