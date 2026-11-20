ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity today launched the first phase of a mobile clinic programme to bring essential eye care to rural communities across Africa. Beginning in Morocco and Mozambique, the programme aims to deliver eye health services across borders, targeting communities where distance and other barriers can make care difficult to access.

The clinics will be deployed in partnership with ministries of health and provide vision screening, diagnosis, and treatment and support the delivery of cataract surgeries.

The clinics are expected to serve approximately 15,000 people in Morrocco and Mozambique in the first six months, and will be integrated within existing national health services. Patients who need more complex care will be referred onwards to government-led health facilities.

The programme’s launch was marked by events in Morocco and Mozambique, attended by senior government officials. In Morocco attendees included Mhamed Atfaoui, Wali of the Oriental Region and Governor of Oujda-Angad Prefecture; and Dr Ahmed Oudich, Regional Director of Health and Social Protection, Oriental Region.

In Mozambique, attendees included Gueta Chapo, First Lady of the Republic of Mozambique; Ussene Isse, Minister of Health of Mozambique; and Mansour Mohamed Ali Aljuwaied, Ambassador of the UAE to Mozambique.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of State, said, "Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and true to the humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE remains steadfast in its commitment to bringing healthcare to those who need it most.

"Working hand in hand with the governments of Morocco and Mozambique, these mobile clinics will bring sight-saving care directly to rural communities, so that distance is no longer a barrier to treatment. In addressing this practical challenge and expanding access to care, together we can help empower thousands more people to live healthier, more productive lives.”

Globally, at least 2.2 billion people live with vision impairment, mostly in low and middle-income countries. Of these, at least 1 billion people live with vision loss that is treatable or preventable, primarily because they can’t access basic eye health services.

This has impacts far beyond health. Poor vision can limit a child's ability to learn and an adult's ability to work, earn, and live an independent life. Access to eye care can be life-changing, restoring sight and offering a route to education, inclusion, and economic opportunity. As one of the most cost-effective investments in development, every $1 invested in eye health can generate up to $28 in economic returns.

Gueta Chapo, First Lady of Mozambique, said, “Eye health is not merely an isolated medical issue; it is an essential pillar of human development, education and economic productivity, and a key enabler of people's full participation in society.”

The mobile clinics will build on country-led efforts in both Morocco and Mozambique to save and protect sight and reduce disparities in care. In Morocco, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection is leading efforts to strengthen access to services outside of urban centres. In Mozambique, the Ministry of Health is investing in combating preventable blindness and vision loss, under a national eye health plan.

Youns Bjijou, Minister of Health and Social Protection, Morocco, said, “Guided by the vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Morocco is advancing reforms to strengthen our national health system and ensure that all citizens can access quality healthcare, wherever they live. We welcome this collaboration with the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, which builds on these efforts by bringing eye services closer to rural communities to ensure more people can receive timely diagnoses, treatment, and care.”

Ussene Isse, Minister of Health, Mozambique, said, “The success of any health initiative is measured by the difference it makes for patients. In Mozambique, our priority is to ensure that more people can receive timely eye examinations and treatment, without long journeys or unnecessary delays that can put their sight at risk. This is in line with the vision and guidance of Daniel Chapo, President of the Republic of Mozambique. We welcome the partnership of the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity as we turn this ambition into lasting benefits for our communities.”

Dr Shamma Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Director-General of the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, said, “Almost all vision loss is preventable with the right care, including simple interventions such as glasses and cataract surgery. Yet for too many people, this care remains out of reach. Better sight can transform lives and economies, helping people to learn, earn, and live a full life. Together with the governments of Morocco and Mozambique, we are proud to support country-led efforts to strengthen access to eye care, ensuring more people can protect their sight and the opportunities it makes possible.”

The mobile clinic programme will see local health workers work alongside clinic staff to diagnose and treat common eye conditions, including providing glasses and sight-restoring cataract surgeries.

In Morocco, the programme will work with partners to deliver cataract surgeries using a mobile surgical unit. In Mozambique, surgeries will be delivered in partnership with local health facilities, targeting patients identified during clinic screenings.

Lessons from all participating countries will help inform and strengthen future phases of the programme, with a focus on extending sustainable, country-led progress towards improved eye health.