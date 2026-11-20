SHARJAH, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Police, represented by the Resources and Support Services Branch at the Eastern Region Police Department, organised an awareness workshop titled “Innovation through Artificial Intelligence” as part of Innovation Month.

The workshop aimed to strengthen a culture of innovation among police personnel and develop their skills in using artificial intelligence technologies to improve services, create practical solutions to workplace challenges and enhance institutional performance.

The session was delivered by Civilian Dr. Fatima Ismail Al Blooshi from Kalba Comprehensive Police Station. It covered several theoretical and practical topics, including the concept of innovation and its role in workplace development; the differences among innovation, improvement, and automation; and the fundamentals of artificial intelligence and its institutional applications.

It also explored ways to use these technologies to generate innovative ideas and turn them into practical, implementable, and measurable initiatives.

Dr. Al Blooshi emphasised the importance of identifying real workplace challenges and treating them as opportunities for innovation. She highlighted using artificial intelligence tools to develop suitable solutions, select the most viable ideas, and turn them into practical trials whose results and performance impact can be evaluated.

The workshop forms part of Sharjah Police’s efforts to develop its human resources, establish a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, and expand the use of modern technologies across police operations.

These efforts aim to enhance operational efficiency and service quality, in line with the leadership’s vision for institutional excellence.