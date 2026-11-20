ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 55th Eid Al Etihad Team, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and with support from The Climate Tribe, has launched a national competition inviting public and private schools across the UAE to celebrate the union of the seven emirates through creativity and collective participation.

Held under the official 55th Eid Al Etihad theme, 'Belonging in Unity', the competition forms part of the wider 'Our Celebration, Made Together' campaign. It also aligns with The Climate Tribe's 'Love This Land' campaign, which encourages communities across the UAE to choose sustainable celebration materials over single-use plastics that harm the environment.

Schools are invited to bring the national celebration to life through creative and sustainable activities that celebrate the stories and contributions of students, teachers and families, highlighting how each school community can contribute to the nation's shared celebration.

Amna Al Saleh, Assistant Undersecretary for the Curriculum and Assessment Sector at the Ministry of Education, stated, “The Ministry is strengthening the values of unity, national identity and belonging among students through a structured educational approach that connects classroom learning with practical experiences and activities within schools, helping to instil the values of unity in students.”

In this context, Al Saleh explained, "The National Education Charter, launched at the beginning of the year, reinforces the importance of these values in shaping the character of Emirati learners, making them an integral part of their identity and sense of responsibility towards their country and community."

Al Saleh further noted that the National Schools Competition provides students with an opportunity to celebrate the Union and express their pride in what it represents to them through initiatives they develop and implement in a spirit of collaboration and participation, using creative and sustainable approaches.

Commenting on the announcement, Eisa Alsubousi, Strategic and Creative Affairs Director for the 55th Eid Al Etihad, said, “We want to give schools the opportunity to be part of this national celebration and express what unity and belonging mean to them. Through our collaboration with the Ministry of Education, we are bringing schools across the UAE together to celebrate the Union."

"Students, teachers and families are an integral part of this year's celebration, and we want to recognise their efforts and contributions in bringing it to life. Every school has its own stories and ideas to share, and every contribution, no matter how small, becomes part of our shared national story,” he added.

School initiatives will be reviewed by an assessment committee, which will consider how their celebrations reflect the values of unity, belonging and community participation. The assessment will take into account creativity, student involvement and the meaningful use of sustainable materials and practices, recognising initiatives that bring the school community together.

“We’ll be looking for creative, sustainable celebrations that embrace nature and use natural materials to express love for this land,” said Tara Al Marzooqi, Programme Associate at Frontier25 and The Climate Tribe and member of the assessment committee. “We hope students and the entire school communities have fun as they think of new ways to show their joy and pride while learning about the impact they have on their environment.”

Public and private schools across the UAE are invited to register for the competition through an official Eid Al Etihad form, which can be submitted both in Arabic and English, depending on the preference of the school:

- Link to Arabic Submission Form: https://forms.gle/7Ebp5WKDjzSFoZYj6

– Link to English Submission Form: https://forms.gle/oj5vK11ASViTzjEq9

To register their celebration, schools will be asked to share their celebrations, including photographs and supporting information, upon reviewing the competition guidelines and participation process, which outlines the steps to follow, participation requirements, submission process and judging criteria: – Link to Participation Guidelines: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QqVynhst6_-p8rUynxdD1DhFXXDKUeLG/view

All entries must be submitted by 27 November 2026 at 11:59 PM UAE time.

Schools are also encouraged to explore the School Celebration Guide, which will be published on the official website of Eid Al Etihad for inspiration and creative ideas to bring their celebrations to life.

The winning school will be announced on 8 December.

For updates on the 55th Eid Al Etihad events and celebrations, visit www.EidAlEtihad.ae.