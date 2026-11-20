DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Meta is showcasing its latest innovations in wearable technology at Dubai Future Week 2026, organised by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) under “For the Human of the Future” from 18 to 21 November at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future, offering visitors a glimpse into a future where artificial intelligence (AI) becomes a more intuitive and integrated part of everyday life.

Through an interactive experience, visitors can explore the shift from conventional screen-based devices towards AI-powered technologies designed to support people throughout their daily activities, changing how they access information, communicate and interact with the world around them.

The experience features a new generation of AI-powered smart glasses, including Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Performance glasses, which combine audio and visual capabilities to deliver hands-free digital experiences.

Visitors can discover how AI interprets their surroundings and responds to spoken instructions. The “Hey Meta” feature provides voice-activated access to an AI assistant, enabling users to perform a range of tasks without relying on traditional screens.

The demonstration highlights the potential of AI-powered personal devices to simplify everyday activities and make digital interactions more natural, accessible and responsive to individual needs.

By bringing AI capabilities into wearable devices, Meta offers a glimpse into a future where technology becomes less dependent on screens and more closely integrated into everyday experiences, creating new possibilities for communication, information access and interaction with the surrounding environment.