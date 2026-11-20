ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank has successfully raised US$700 million through an Additional Tier 1 (AT1) perpetual bond to support its strong growth trajectory, becoming the first issuer in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to execute a public US dollar bond issuance entirely in-house.

Acting as sole bookrunner, ADCB attracted a broad investor base, including significant participation from the bank's own clients. The books were opened with a firm yield of 7%, and driven by strong demand, the issuance was upsized beyond its initial target.

Ala'a Eraiqat, ADCB Group Chief Executive Officer, said, "This landmark issuance reflects the strength of the ADCB franchise and our capital markets capabilities, which today allow us to lead a transaction of this calibre independently. Issued from a position of strength, this capital raise positions ADCB for the next phase of growth underpinned by positive momentum in the UAE economy."

Rula AlQadi, ADCB Deputy Group Treasurer, said, "The success of this transaction achieving fair-value pricing despite volatile global capital markets reflects our deep understanding of the investor base, the strength of our client franchise, and the depth of our distribution capabilities. As the bank continues to expand at pace, proactive capital management and a disciplined approach to risk will remain central to sustaining our growth and financial strength."

With this transaction, ADCB has redefined what is possible for issuers in the region, combining in-house execution, a loyal client franchise and broad investor reach in a single offering. It is a milestone that sets a new standard for MENA's capital markets.