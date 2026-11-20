DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Artificial Intelligence Office, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Women in AI, has announced the cooperation to launch the '100,000 Arab Women in AI' initiative, a regional effort to equip women with advanced artificial intelligence skills, accelerate women-led innovation and entrepreneurship, and strengthen women’s leadership in shaping the AI economy across the Arab States.

The initiative was announced during the Arab Women in AI Forum hosted by the Dubai Future Foundation as part of Dubai Future Week 2026. Bringing together government leaders, international experts, academics, technology companies, entrepreneurs, and investors,

The initiative establishes a collaborative framework to strengthen women's participation and leadership in the AI economy across the Arab States. Through a combination of capacity building, entrepreneurship support, innovation opportunities, and policy engagement, it seeks to equip women with the skills, networks, and opportunities needed to contribute to and shape the development of artificial intelligence and the digital economy.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, affirmed that, guided by the vision of its leadership, the UAE continues to strengthen its global leadership in investing in people, expanding access to knowledge, and developing future-ready capabilities, particularly in artificial intelligence. He emphasised that empowering women and advancing their participation across sectors are key priorities in building more competitive societies.

“Investing in the AI capabilities of Arab women is an investment in the future of our region. It is an investment in the talent, ideas, and ambitions that will turn technological progress into lasting economic and development opportunities. The future of artificial intelligence will be shaped by the people who develop it and by the diversity of perspectives and experiences that guide its evolution,” Al Olama said.

“Expanding women's participation in AI will bring new experiences and perspectives into the ecosystem, creating greater opportunities for women to develop advanced technologies and lead future transformation. Through this initiative, we aim to cultivate a new generation of Arab women leaders and AI professionals who will play an active role in shaping the future of this transformative technology,” he added.

Zena Ali Ahmad, Deputy Regional Director for the Arab States, said, "Artificial intelligence is transforming economies and societies across the Arab States, creating unprecedented opportunities for innovation, growth, and progress. To ensure these opportunities leave no one behind, women must be empowered not only to participate in the AI economy but also to lead and shape it. Through the Women in AI initiative, UNDP and its partners are working to expand opportunities for women across the region through skills development, entrepreneurship, innovation, and policy engagement. By investing in women's talent and leadership, we are helping build a more inclusive AI future and unlocking new pathways for sustainable development across the Arab States."

The initiative is structured around three interconnected tracks designed to equip women with the skills, opportunities, and enabling environment needed to participate in and shape the AI economy across the Arab States.

The first track focuses on AI skills and capacity development, providing women with specialised knowledge, technical expertise, and practical competencies to engage with emerging technologies and pursue opportunities in the digital economy.

The second track focuses on entrepreneurship and innovation, supporting women founders, entrepreneurs, and innovators in developing and scaling AI-enabled solutions and businesses, while strengthening their participation in the region's innovation economy.

The third track focuses on policy and enabling ecosystems, promoting dialogue and evidence generation, and supporting frameworks that advance t women's participation and leadership in the AI and digital economies.

Together, these tracks aim to connect skills development with innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership opportunities, enabling women to contribute to the development and application of AI while shaping the future of the region's digital transformation.

The Arab Women in AI Forum introduced the initiative's vision and objectives and featured two panel discussions exploring the opportunities ahead for women in the region's AI sector. The first discussion examined women’s participation in the AI economy across the Arab States, while the second highlighted the experiences of entrepreneurs and innovators developing AI-enabled solutions and applications.

The forum also provided an opportunity for partners to outline their commitments and discuss next steps for implementation, laying the groundwork for closer cooperation among governments, international organisations, private sector companies, academic institutions, and investors. These partnerships will support knowledge exchange, capacity building, innovation, and the creation of opportunities aligned with the initiative's objectives.

The launch reflects a shared commitment to advancing inclusive and future-ready AI ecosystems across the Arab States. By investing in skills, innovation, entrepreneurship, and enabling policies, the initiative seeks to ensure that women are not only beneficiaries of technological change but active contributors to and leaders in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

The forum featured government officials, experts, industry specialists and entrepreneurs, with remarks delivered by Dany Wazen, Head of the Regional Digital Team at UNDP, Elina Silen, Regional Programme Manager at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Maryam AlMansoori, Head of Capacity Building at the UAE Artificial Intelligence Office; and Yasmin ElEnazi, Regional Director of Women in AI.

During her participation, Maryam AlMansoori, Head of Capacity Building at the UAE Artificial Intelligence Office, emphasised, “Building AI capabilities is a strategic investment in people, contributing to the development of talent equipped to keep pace with technological advancements and benefit from the opportunities they create. The importance of this investment lies in translating knowledge into practical skills and enabling individuals to apply AI in their respective fields and professions, opening new avenues for professional growth.”

She added, “Empowering women in this field begins with providing access to learning and specialised training, alongside creating an environment that encourages continuous growth and development. Every woman who acquires a new AI skill has the potential to turn that knowledge into an innovative idea, an entrepreneurial venture, or a solution that advances an entire sector. This is where the significance of the initiative lies: reaching 100,000 women across the Arab region, enabling them to discover their potential and develop their capabilities, and contributing to the development of generations equipped to drive change and help shape the future.”

The Women in Artificial Intelligence Regional Forum featured two panel discussions bringing together government leaders, experts, and entrepreneurs to explore opportunities to strengthen women's participation in the AI economy across the Arab States and expand their role in developing advanced technologies and driving innovation.

The first panel featured Maryam AlMansoori; Dr. Fadi Salem, Director of Policy Research at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, and Aanchal Mehta, Public Policy Lead at Meta. The discussion was moderated by Elina Silen.

The second panel featured Latifa Alshehhi, UAE Ambassador for Women in AI; Nour Al Hassan, Founder and CEO of Arabic AI; and Omnia Hamed, Senior Director of International Ventures at the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum. The session was moderated by Eng. Yasmin Al Enazi, Regional Director of Women in AI.

The first panel, titled 'Women in the Artificial Intelligence Economy of the Arab States', explored the importance of developing AI skills and connecting them to employment and entrepreneurship opportunities. Discussions also highlighted the role of policies and institutional partnerships in empowering women and strengthening their participation in emerging sectors, contributing to a more inclusive and competitive digital economy.

The second panel, titled 'Women Building Artificial Intelligence: Founders' Voices', featured insights and experiences from women entrepreneurs building AI-driven businesses. The discussion explored opportunities and challenges in establishing and scaling technology ventures, accessing investment and financing, and expanding into new markets, highlighting women's growing role in shaping the region's AI entrepreneurship landscape.