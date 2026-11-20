São Paulo, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The third edition of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup (EAHGC) concluded on Thursday at the Tatuí Equestrian Centre in Brazil’s São Paulo state. The final leg featured 52 horses representing 27 owners and drew leading owners and stud representatives.

Held under the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) and Chairman of the EAHGC Higher Organising Committee, this series represents part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to preserve purebred Arabian horses, strengthen their international presence and broaden participation in Arabian horse championships. Furthermore, this event supports Arabian horse owners and breeders across the globe and helps improve services across the sector and enables the UAE to share its expertise internationally.

The third edition featured legs across several continents, expanding opportunities for owners and breeders to compete internationally, exchange expertise and apply best practices in judging and event organisation.

Sharif Eissa Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil, and Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of EAHS and Vice-Chairman of the EAHGC Organising Committee, presented the awards to the winners.

HES Magia, owned by João Carlos Inserra Millan, won gold in the Yearling Fillies Championship. Iman HDC and Hypnose HDC, both listed under Daniel Pastorino and Fabiana Puig in the event records, took silver and bronze, respectively.

In the Junior Fillies Championship (two- and three-year-olds), Tarsila HPQ, owned by Tércio Lucas de Miranda, claimed gold. RFI Ballerina, owned by Rodrigo Foz Forte, took silver, while HES Splendida, owned by João Carlos Inserra Millan, secured bronze.

Moraynah HVP, owned by Flávia Maria Ramalho Torres, won gold in the Senior Mares Championship. Monalisa Musa RB, owned by Tércio Lucas de Miranda, took silver, while Indsky Witdiamond NY, owned by Haras Namahê Agropecuária, claimed bronze.

Flávia Maria Ramalho Torres also took the top two places in the Yearling Colts Championship, with FT Simon winning gold and stablemate FT Fendi taking silver.

In the Junior Colts Championship, HDF Safir, owned by Rodrigo da Silva Faias, won gold. Yaan LGM, owned by Luiz Gonzaga Malpici S Filho, took silver, while HDF Rafiq, owned by José Miguel Bulnes Concha, secured bronze.

RFI Intense, owned by Rodrigo Foz Forte, claimed gold in the Stallions Championship. LML Zafir Ali, owned by Luciano Cappelli, took silver, while TS Caymus Arabco, owned by José Ricardo Machado e Soares, took the bronze.

The EAHGC brings owners and breeders together on an international circuit, helping raise championship standards and supporting the long-term development of the sector. The series also contributes to preserving the purebred Arabian horse as an integral part of the UAE’s cultural heritage and national identity.