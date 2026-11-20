ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and Mother of the Nation, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 3rd Annual Nursing Conference at Rosewood Abu Dhabi. Organised by the hospital’s Nursing Institute, the conference was held under the theme “Nursing 2031: Advancing Wellness, AI Integration, Academic Transformation, and Excellence Leadership".

The one-day conference brought together more than 400 nurses, healthcare leaders, researchers, educators, policymakers, and innovators from the UAE and around the world. Through keynote presentations, panel discussions, and scientific sessions, 23 speakers examined how advances in technology, digital transformation, evolving patient needs, and new models of healthcare delivery are reshaping the nursing profession and the ways nurses learn, lead, and deliver care.

In his opening remarks, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed distinguished guests, nurses, and healthcare professionals from the UAE and around the world. He said, “It is my pleasure to open the Third Annual Nursing Conference, held under the patronage of the Mother of the Nation, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. Her Highness is renowned for her pursuit of excellence in all our national endeavours. She is a distinguished leader in her support of health, family development and human welfare in the UAE and across the world. Our nation has benefited greatly from her vision, wisdom, and initiative. We take great pride in her leadership that helped shape our nation. Her patronage of this conference is a powerful recognition of the contributions nurses make to our society.”

Sheikh Nahyan paid tribute to the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He said, “We are also honoured to pay tribute to His Highness, the President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The vision of His Highness drives our country’s commitment to excellent and comprehensive care and advanced medical practice. Under his enlightened leadership, the UAE continues to pursue the highest standards of healthcare, to promote innovation and professional excellence, to honour the dedication of those who work in the field, and to build productive partnerships with world leaders in medicine. Your meeting here today confirms the growing status of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates as major centres of healthcare excellence in the region and the world.”

He added, “I congratulate Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and its Nursing Institute for bringing this conference together. When we invest in nursing, we invest in more than healthcare. We invest in the wellbeing of our families, the resilience of our communities and the strength of our nation.”

Reflecting on the Year of the Family, Sheikh Nahyan said, “This is the Year of the Family in the UAE. No profession sees families more closely than nursing. Families remember the nurse who explained a treatment, who noticed a change before anyone else, and who treated their loved ones with patience and dignity.

“At these moments, families depend not only on your expertise but also on your compassion, your reassurance and your humanity. Nurses do more than care for individual patients. They strengthen the families upon which our society is built.”

On the responsibility of healthcare leaders to support nurses, he said, “To fulfil this responsibility, nurses must themselves be supported. Your wellbeing is not simply a matter of professional recognition; it is an investment in the safety and quality of care. When nurses have the support, the rest, the mental agility, the resources and the respect they need to excel, patients, families and the entire healthcare system benefit. But in addition to those benefits, support for the wellbeing of nurses is simply the right thing to do and is a manifestation of our appreciation. Health leaders in this hall and beyond have a duty to make that support real.”

Turning to artificial intelligence, Sheikh Nahyan said, “The future will also demand new nursing capabilities. Artificial intelligence can help identify risks earlier, reduce administrative burdens and improve care planning. Yet technology cannot replace a reassuring voice, a compassionate presence or the sound clinical judgement that comes from experience. Our ambition must be to use technology to strengthen these uniquely human qualities, never to diminish them. Nurses must be equipped and empowered to question its recommendations; clinical accountability must remain human.”

He added, “Education, research and leadership will be equally important. The nurse of 2031 is already on that journey today. By that year, we should aspire to a nursing profession recognised internationally for excellence, capable of leading research and innovation, and empowered to influence healthcare policy and practice. Universities and hospitals must prepare nurses for advances in data and digital care while preserving the clinical foundations of their profession. Nurses must also have meaningful opportunities to lead, from the bedside to the boardroom.”

Sheikh Nahyan continued, “And your responsibility to patients does not end at the hospital door. Patients return to homes and communities where recovery continues. Effective case management connects clinical excellence with family support, helping ensure that the transition from hospital to home is safe, dignified and well-coordinated.”

He said, “The true measure of healthcare excellence is not only the sophistication of our hospitals or the advancement of our technology. It is also the dignity, compassion and quality of care experienced by every patient and every family.”

Addressing the nurses attending the conference, Sheikh Nahyan concluded, “To every nurse here today: you are central to that ambition. Through your knowledge, your leadership and your dedication, you help build a healthier and stronger United Arab Emirates. I am confident that the knowledge and ideas you exchange here and the relationships you build and strengthen will help shape the nursing profession in the years to come."

Elizabeth Govero, Chief Caregiver Officer and Chief Nursing Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, our nurses are part of multidisciplinary teams caring for patients with some of the most complex conditions, from diagnosis through treatment and recovery. That depth of clinical experience, combined with our Patients First philosophy and an uncompromising focus on quality and safety, creates a powerful environment for learning. The Annual Nursing Conference continues to be an opportunity to extend that learning beyond our own organisation, to exchange expertise and advance nursing practices across the wider healthcare community.”

The annual gathering formed part of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s wider focus on strengthening nursing capabilities and creating opportunities for the profession to exchange knowledge, evidence, and practical experience. Participants earned American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and Continuing Medical Education (CME) contact hours through a programme of keynote presentations, expert discussions, and scientific sessions.

Discussions covered the growing role of artificial intelligence in clinical practice and virtual care, as well as workforce wellbeing. Participants considered how nurses can harness innovation while continuing to deliver safe, compassionate, and evidence-based care. Patient safety, quality improvement, education, research, and leadership also featured prominently in the programme.

Beyond the conference sessions, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi created opportunities for nurses and the wider healthcare community to contribute directly to scientific discussions through a research poster presentation and clinical innovation showcase featuring 28 presenters. The Frontline Heroes Office supported the conference as a Strategic Partner, in recognition of the contribution of healthcare professionals across the UAE.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s commitment to developing the nursing profession through the conference builds on its internationally recognised standards of nursing practice. The hospital’s Emergency Department received the 2026 Emergency Nurses Association (ENA) Lantern Award, its third consecutive Lantern Award since 2020. In 2019, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi became the first and youngest hospital in the UAE to achieve Magnet® designation. It secured its second Magnet® accreditation in 2024. In 2025, four acute care units received the PRISM Award from the Academy of Medical-Surgical Nurses, while the Intensive Care Unit received the Beacon Award for Excellence.