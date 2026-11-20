ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 4th Emirates International Colorectal Congress officially opened today in Abu Dhabi, bringing together leading international surgeons, medical experts and healthcare professionals to explore the latest innovations in robotic-assisted surgery, advanced colorectal cancer treatments, inflammatory bowel diseases and complex surgical procedures.

Organised by the Emirates Society of Colon and Rectal Surgery (ESCRS), the congress is taking place from 20 to 22 November at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, as part of an expanded five-day scientific and educational programme running from 19 to 23 November 2026.

The event combines specialised scientific discussions with advanced hands-on surgical training, reflecting the UAE's growing position as a regional and international hub for medical excellence, surgical innovation and knowledge exchange.

The official opening ceremony featured an address by Dr Sara Al Bastaki, President and Founder of the Emirates Society of Colon and Rectal Surgery and Congress Chair, alongside a keynote address by Sheikha Dr Noura Al Qassimi, President of the Emirates Medical Association. The ceremony also included an appreciation and awards segment, followed by a tour of the accompanying medical exhibition.

Dr Sara Al Bastaki highlighted that the fourth edition marks an important milestone in the congress's development, reflecting the rapid progress taking place across the UAE in specialised surgical care and advanced medical technologies.

"Through this congress, we aim to further strengthen the UAE's position as a regional and global centre for medical excellence and scientific knowledge exchange. By bringing together leading international surgeons and experts, we are highlighting the latest innovations in colorectal surgery, particularly robotic-assisted procedures and advanced treatments for complex conditions," said Dr Al Bastaki.

"What distinguishes this year's edition is its integration of scientific knowledge with practical surgical training, alongside stronger collaboration across medical specialities. This approach creates new opportunities to enhance surgical expertise, adopt advanced treatment practices and ultimately improve the quality of healthcare and patient outcomes," she added.

The first day of the congress, 20 November, focuses on complex and emergency colorectal surgical conditions, including challenging injuries and the latest surgical approaches to diverticular disease, a condition that can lead to serious complications requiring surgical intervention.

International experts are presenting advances in surgical techniques and discussing effective approaches to managing complicated cases, with particular emphasis on clinical decision-making, reducing complications and improving treatment outcomes.

The dedicated programme also provides an opportunity for surgeons to exchange practical experiences and examine evolving treatment strategies for cases requiring highly specialised surgical expertise.

On 21 November, the congress turns its attention to inflammatory bowel diseases, particularly Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, examining the latest developments in medical management and surgical intervention.

A key highlight is a scientific debate bringing together gastroenterologists and colorectal surgeons to address one of the most challenging questions in inflammatory bowel disease management: When should patients continue medical treatment, and when does surgery become the more appropriate option?

The discussions explore the importance of selecting the right treatment at the right time, particularly for patients with chronic or complicated conditions who may not respond adequately to medication.

Experts are also highlighting the importance of multidisciplinary collaboration in developing personalised treatment strategies that minimise complications, improve long-term outcomes and enhance patients' quality of life.

The third scientific day, 22 November, is dedicated to advances in colorectal cancer treatment, with particular emphasis on robotic-assisted surgery and emerging surgical technologies.

Leading specialists are examining how robotic surgical systems can enhance precision, control and flexibility during complex procedures, supporting surgeons in performing technically demanding operations.

The sessions also explore the latest innovations in robotic surgical platforms and their potential to improve surgical planning, operative techniques and clinical outcomes.

In addition, international experts are reviewing emerging approaches to colorectal cancer surgery and discussing how advances in surgical technology and specialist training are shaping the future of cancer treatment.

Advanced surgical training and multidisciplinary collaboration

A distinguishing feature of this year's congress is its expanded educational programme, which includes two specialised workshops held before and after the main scientific sessions.

On 19 November, Khalifa University hosted an advanced pre-congress surgical workshop for young surgeons, led by experienced specialists from abroad.

The hands-on programme focused on developing practical surgical skills, introducing advanced techniques and providing participants with opportunities to learn directly from internationally recognised experts.

A second specialised workshop will take place on 23 November in collaboration with the Emirates Obstetrics and Gynecology Society, focusing on the diagnosis and surgical repair of obstetric anal sphincter injuries associated with vaginal childbirth.

The workshop aims to strengthen physicians' expertise in advanced repair techniques, improve postnatal care and reduce the risk of long-term complications affecting women's health and quality of life.

By bringing together colorectal surgeons, gastroenterologists, obstetricians, gynaecologists and international medical experts, the congress highlights the increasing importance of multidisciplinary collaboration in addressing complex medical conditions.

The expanded fourth edition underscores the UAE's commitment to advancing specialised healthcare, supporting continuous medical education and strengthening international scientific partnerships.

Through its combination of expert-led discussions, surgical innovation and practical training, the congress aims to contribute to the development of colorectal surgical practices and improved patient care across the UAE and the wider region.