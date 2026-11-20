ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) continues to develop an integrated national quality infrastructure ecosystem encompassing standards, technical regulations, conformity assessment, accreditation and market surveillance. These efforts help raise product safety standards, protect consumers and improve quality of life, while enabling industrial growth and strengthening competitiveness.

This work is particularly important for products used by children and families. By establishing technical requirements and high standards of safety and quality across a wide range of everyday products, the Ministry supports the UAE Government’s efforts to provide a safe, enabling environment for children’s development and enhance family wellbeing as a foundation for a strong and prosperous society.

The Ministry’s efforts align with the objectives of the Year of Family 2026 and coincide with Early Childhood Week, taking place from 16 to 22 November under the theme Every Moment Matters. The Week brings together national efforts to support families, create safe and nurturing environments for children in their earliest years and promote family wellbeing as a long-term national priority.

A National Ecosystem That Builds Confidence in Products and Services

His Excellency Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, affirmed that people’s safety and quality of life are central to the UAE’s quality infrastructure ecosystem. His Excellency noted that standards, technical regulations and conformity assessment systems are essential to improving product safety, protecting consumers and reinforcing market confidence, while supporting industrial growth and the competitiveness of UAE-made products.

Al Nowais said: “Early Childhood Week, under the theme Every Moment Matters, highlights the importance of coordinated national efforts to protect children during their earliest years. Through our collaboration with government and private-sector partners, the Ministry supports this objective by developing standards and technical regulations that strengthen confidence in the quality of products children and families use every day.”

His Excellency noted that the UAE has adopted around 29,000 standards across different sectors as part of its efforts to develop an integrated national quality ecosystem that supports UAE industry and protects consumers, in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn, and Make it in the Emirates.

Al Nowais added that the Ministry is working to help industrial companies benefit from the national quality infrastructure ecosystem and meet technical and regulatory requirements. At the same time, it engages manufacturers and the private sector in developing technical requirements that reflect industry needs, enabling companies to produce goods that meet local and international market requirements and strengthen confidence in the quality, safety and competitiveness of UAE products.

An Integrated Quality Infrastructure Ecosystem

Through its Standardisation Affairs Sector, the Ministry is developing an integrated quality infrastructure ecosystem covering standards, technical regulations, metrology, conformity assessment, market surveillance and national accreditation, in cooperation with strategic partners and relevant regulatory authorities.

This ecosystem includes standards, regulations and technical requirements covering children’s toys, childcare and feeding products, clothing and textiles, child restraint seats for vehicles and safety requirements for school buses. These efforts are also consistent with the UAE’s Product Safety Law, which establishes requirements for safe products and helps protect consumers, the economy and the environment while facilitating trade by promoting compliance with approved technical requirements.

Together, these measures help reduce product-related risks, strengthen consumer confidence and support the competitiveness of UAE products and industries through good practices in quality and safety. They also reinforce the role of quality infrastructure in advancing the country’s economic and social priorities.

Translating National Priorities into Safety Standards

Standards and technical regulations are among the regulatory tools through which the Ministry turns safety objectives into measurable, verifiable requirements, helping manufacturers and regulated products comply with the technical requirements and procedures applicable in the UAE.

Within this framework, child protection is supported by technical regulations and standards designed to reduce mechanical, physical and chemical hazards, as well as risks of flammability, injury and choking. These requirements also address materials used in products intended for children.

The requirements extend to infant and childcare products under Cabinet Resolution No. 34 of 2019 concerning the UAE system for the control of childcare articles. The regulation sets safety requirements for a range of products, including feeding and drinking equipment and other everyday childcare items.

These measures are complemented by standards and technical regulations for foods intended for infants and young children, addressing nutritional composition, contaminants and nutrition labelling, as well as chemical safety requirements for clothing and textiles. Together, they establish a broad range of requirements that support children’s safety at different stages of development.

Conformity assessment provides a practical example of the Ministry’s regulatory role, verifying that products covered by technical regulations meet approved safety requirements before they are placed on the market.

Between 2025 and 2026, the Ministry issued a total of 131 certificates of conformity for child restraint seats designed for installation in vehicles, covering 299 models across 17 brands. These certificates were issued as part of the implementation of the technical requirements under Cabinet Resolution No. 27 of 2017 concerning the UAE scheme for the control of child restraint seats suitable for installation in motor vehicles.

These figures illustrate how conformity assessment systems help verify compliance with approved technical requirements, support children’s safety during travel and strengthen families’ confidence in products available in the market.

Protection also extends to school transport through UAE.S 5012:2020, Motor Vehicles – Safety Requirements for School Buses. The standard provides a technical reference for enhancing the safety of buses used to transport students, alongside the work of the relevant authorities responsible for implementation and oversight.

Standardisation extends beyond the physical safety of products to systems and requirements that help create safer environments for children, in line with the UAE’s broader efforts to promote their wellbeing and protect them from different forms of risk.

One example is UAE.S 5044:2021, Prevention of Bullying, which sets out the requirements and objectives of a management system for preventing bullying in institutions dedicated to children or attended by those under the age of 18.

This reflects the broad scope of standardisation, encompassing organisational and management practices related to personal safety as well as products and services, and highlights how national standards can contribute to safer, more sustainable environments.

MoIAT’s efforts are aligned with the national objectives of Early Childhood Week, led by the Ministry of Family in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority as part of the Year of Family 2026 programmes. The Week brings together around 130 participating entities and more than 300 events and experiences across the UAE.

The initiative highlights the importance of collaboration among government entities, private-sector organisations and community institutions in building an integrated support system for children’s health, safety and development, while helping families provide the care children need in their earliest years.

These efforts underline that protecting children begins well before a product reaches them. It starts with establishing safety requirements, verifying conformity and promoting compliance with approved standards.

Through its regulatory responsibilities, the Ministry translates the theme “Every Moment Matters” into practical measures that affect the everyday lives of children and families, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to an integrated ecosystem that places people’s safety and quality of life at the heart of sustainable development.

The UAE ranked fifth globally in the 2026 Quality Infrastructure for Sustainable Development Index (QI4SD) among economies with GDP between USD 100 billion and USD 1 trillion. The index is issued by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in cooperation with the International Network on Quality Infrastructure (INETQI). The result, announced last week, reflects the strength of the UAE’s national quality infrastructure ecosystem and its international integration.