DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Marie Audouard, Ambassador of the French Republic to the UAE, have discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen financial cooperation and coordination during a meeting at the Ministry of Finance's headquarters in Dubai.

The two sides discussed issues of mutual concern, with a focus on advancing sustainable development and economic prosperity in both countries.

Al Hussaini reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening cooperation with its international partners, particularly France, stressing the importance of continued coordination and the exchange of expertise in the financial sector to open new avenues for partnership and promote economic stability and growth at regional and international levels.