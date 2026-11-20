DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Hatta Border Crossing joined celebrations marking the Sultanate of Oman’s 56th National Day, with an event organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism under the patronage of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council. The celebrations also featured a performance by Al Fursan, the UAE’s aerobatic display team.

The event was attended by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council and Director General of the General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai; His Excellency Omar Ali Salem Al Adidi, Secretary General of the Council; and other Council members.

Dubai Police, the General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, and Dubai Customs also participated as strategic partners of the border crossing.

The celebrations highlighted the longstanding ties between the UAE and Oman, built on a shared history, close family connections and strong relations between the two countries. The occasion held special significance at Hatta Border Crossing, which serves as an important link between the two neighbouring nations.