DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC) has concluded the first week of the sports track of the Dubai Content Creators Programme, organised in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council. The week featured a series of specialised sessions and workshops led by experts and representatives from leading global digital platforms and companies.

The sessions focused on sports content production, the use of advanced technologies to enhance content quality, and strategies to expand audience reach and engagement across digital platforms.

Wedad Kahoor, Head of Media Talent Development at the Dubai Press Club, said the diversity of sessions and expertise brought together during the first week reflects the Club’s commitment to providing a comprehensive training experience that combines specialised knowledge with practical skills.

She said: “Through our collaboration with leading digital platforms and specialised companies, we aim to give participants access to the latest content creation tools and professional expertise. Our goal is to help them develop their skills and produce innovative sports content that reflects Dubai’s dynamic sporting scene.”

The first week featured a workshop on sports content creation using Snapchat's Spotlight tools, focusing on producing engaging content, keeping pace with digital trends and measuring audience engagement.

A TikTok workshop on building audiences and mastering the platform’s algorithms explored how its recommendation system works, alongside techniques for creating and editing short-form videos using CapCut, analysing performance and increasing content reach.

YouTube also delivered a workshop on sports content production, highlighting ways to transform event coverage into compelling visual stories. Participants explored the platform’s short-form video features, including YouTube Shorts, and how to use audience insights and algorithms to improve content performance.

In a session titled ‘From the Heart of the Action’, sports content creator Jasim Al Sheheimi shared his experience covering sporting tournaments and events. He discussed building a professional identity, identifying engaging stories and overcoming the challenges of on-the-ground reporting.

Stephan Muller, Associate Vice President of International Marketing at WHOOP, led a session titled ‘WHOOP: Turning Data into Sports Stories’. He explored how data, artificial intelligence and performance insights can be used to develop engaging sports narratives, build digital communities and strengthen connections between brands and their audiences.

A practical Canva workshop on personal branding and sports content creation introduced participants to the platform’s design tools, including AI-powered features, to create sports visuals and develop a consistent visual identity across digital channels.

Concluding the first week, Saleh Al Kindi, Creative Director and Generative AI Specialist, delivered a hands-on workshop on using artificial intelligence to transform sports ideas and statistics into written and visual content.

Amna Alebri, Project Manager for Media Talent Development at the Dubai Press Club, highlighted the importance of hands-on training in developing participants’ skills.

She said, "During the first week, we focused on equipping participants with the skills to use digital platforms and advanced technologies at every stage of content production. This practical approach helps them develop their creative ideas and prepares them for field coverage and the programme’s final projects.”

The programme continues into its second week with further specialised workshops and practical field assignments aimed at developing talent capable of producing high-quality sports content that keeps pace with developments in digital media.