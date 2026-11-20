FUJAIRAH, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fujairah International Airport (FIA) has been awarded 'Most Promising Airport for Cargo Services' at the Arabian Cargo Awards 2026, recognising its growing potential and strategic direction in the regional air cargo and logistics sector.

The award reinforces FIA's commitment to developing a multimodal cargo ecosystem, integrating air, sea, road and rail connectivity to strengthen cargo movement, logistics efficiency and regional trade opportunities.

Aligned with the vision and economic ambitions of the Emirate of Fujairah and the UAE, this recognition reflects the airport's readiness to advance its cargo development strategy, leverage its strategic geographic position and support the UAE's growing role as a regional and international logistics hub.

FIA remains focused on building strategic partnerships, expanding cargo capabilities and creating integrated logistics solutions that deliver long-term value for airlines, freight forwarders, logistics operators and trade partners.

This recognition marks more than an industry achievement; it reflects Fujairah's growing contribution to the UAE's logistics ambitions and its vision to become a strategic gateway connecting regional and international markets. Fujairah International Airport remains committed to supporting the UAE's position as a leading global trade and logistics hub.