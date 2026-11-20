SHARJAH, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) facilitated 190 curated meetings and connections between 25 startups and 17 government and corporate buyers during Deal Dock: Supplier Edition on November 19, giving entrepreneurs direct access to institutional procurement teams and potential contracting opportunities.

The event builds on the growing procurement and contracting opportunities for national SMEs. In 2025, federal and local government entities and national companies awarded businesses contracts and tenders worth AED 806 million, an increase of 38% compared with 2024.

Held at Sheraa HQ in Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), the event featured a startup showcase and targeted matchmaking sessions that aligned startup offerings with buyers’ procurement needs. The meetings gave entrepreneurs direct access to procurement teams to present their solutions, understand purchasing requirements and identify potential business opportunities.

The 25 startups represented 12 sector categories, including manufacturing, sustainability, agritech, AI technology, digital infrastructure, mobility and logistics, business solutions, creative industries, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and retail and e-commerce.

The event brought together 17 government and corporate partners. These included the University of Al Dhaid, Emirates Transport, Al Masraf Bank, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Sharjah Police GHQ, Sharjah Airport Authority, Sharjah Museums Authority, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) , etisalat UAE, du, Floward, Emarat Petroleum and Sheraa.

Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), Lulu Exchange and Sharjah Taxi also attended.

Discussions highlighted the importance of procurement readiness, particularly supplier registration, certifications, pricing, and compliance requirements, in helping startups qualify for institutional contracts.

Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, said: “Enabling startups to thrive requires sustained access to markets alongside incubation, acceleration and funding. Government and corporate procurement presents an important opportunity for growth, particularly for startups whose innovative solutions can address the needs of major organisations. Unlocking this potential requires direct engagement with buyers and a deeper understanding of procurement and supplier qualification requirements, enabling startups to translate innovation into commercial value.”

She added: “We want major organizations to help develop innovation by giving startups opportunities to implement their solutions and secure contracts. We also believe the success of entrepreneurship support initiatives should be measured by the commercial trials, contracts and lasting customer relationships they generate, alongside participation figures and meetings held. This is the approach Sheraa is establishing, in order to translate innovation into business growth and greater competitiveness for Sharjah’s economy.”

Deal Dock: Supplier Edition was held in conjunction with UAE Innovates 2026, the nationwide initiative taking place throughout November to promote innovation across the UAE. By connecting startups offering innovative products and services with government and corporate buyers, Sheraa supports efforts to translate innovation into practical business solutions, create new commercial opportunities and strengthen Sharjah’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

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