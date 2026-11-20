ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has achieved another significant global milestone in its digital transformation journey, advancing six places in the E-Government Development Index (EGDI), from 11th globally in 2024 to fifth in 2026, according to the United Nations E-Government Survey published by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA). This achievement places the UAE among the world's top five countries in digital government development.

The result reflects the success of coordinated national efforts to advance digital government, supported by sustained investment in telecommunications infrastructure and continuous improvements in the quality and accessibility of government services. It further reinforces the UAE's international competitiveness and its position among the world's leading digital governments.

At the sub-index level, the UAE maintained its position as joint first globally in the Telecommunications Infrastructure Index (TII), achieving a perfect score of 1.0000. This result highlights the strength and advancement of the country's telecommunications networks and their readiness to support increasingly sophisticated digital services and applications. Advanced and reliable connectivity remains a fundamental enabler of digital transformation, supporting the continuity, accessibility and expansion of government services while preparing the country for future technologies.

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) plays a central role in supporting this progress through the development of telecommunications regulatory frameworks, fostering investment and innovation, and strengthening the readiness of the digital infrastructure to meet the UAE's evolving national priorities.

In the E-Participation Index (EPI), the UAE achieved joint first place globally alongside 15 other countries, with a perfect score of 1.0000. This achievement reflects the UAE's continued progress in enabling public participation in the development of government policies and services through interactive digital platforms that facilitate the exchange of feedback and suggestions, promote transparency, and strengthen engagement between government entities and society.

The UAE also recorded a significant improvement in the Online Services Index (OSI), advancing eight places from 11th globally in 2024 to third in 2026. This progress demonstrates the continued advancement of digital government services through greater integration, simplified procedures, and the adoption of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance customer experiences and deliver more efficient, accessible and proactive services.

These achievements reflect the strong collaboration and integration between federal and local government entities, alongside sustained national efforts to enhance government services, strengthen public participation and simplify procedures, in line with the UAE's vision of building a more efficient, proactive and people-centric digital government.

In collaboration with its strategic partners, TDRA continues to support the development of advanced telecommunications infrastructure and national digital enablers, enhance government entities' readiness and service integration, and promote the adoption of future technologies and artificial intelligence. These efforts aim to sustain the progress achieved, strengthen the UAE's competitiveness and reinforce its global leadership in digital government.