ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- EDGE, the UAE’s advanced technology and defence group, has launched 'From Classroom to Cosmos', an eight-month Space Roadshow spanning more than 15 Emirati schools and universities across seven emirates. With the UAE Space Agency as strategic partner and Orbitworks as industry partner, the roadshow will educate young learners about space exploration, orbital technologies and careers in STEM and the space sector.

The roadshow will connect classroom learning with real-world space policy and technologies, highlighting the UAE’s existing achievements and ambitions for the future. Students will visit facilities, hear first-hand from experts about their work, learn about career journeys, and deepen their knowledge through hands-on workshops and team challenges.

Eng. Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, said, "Our National Space Strategy 2031 sets ambitious goals for the sector. Many of the people who will deliver them are in classrooms today, which is why investing in national talent matters so much to us. When students meet the engineers building satellites here in the UAE, a career in space starts to feel within reach. We are proud to support this roadshow with EDGE and Orbitworks and to help connect young people with the opportunities our sector is creating.”

Waleid Al Mesmari, President of Advanced Sensing at EDGE, said, "As the UAE builds a globally competitive space sector, developing awareness, curiosity and talent from an early age is essential to sustaining the nation’s long-term ambitions. The Space Roadshow transforms complex concepts into tangible, accessible lessons for students to explore. Our engineers and experts are proud to inspire the next generation of space innovators.”

Dr. Hamdullah Mohib, CEO of Orbitworks, said, “Building a satellite takes a factory, but building a space sector takes people, and they are in classrooms today. Through this roadshow, students will see that a career in space is something they can build here at home. The skills behind the UAE’s space ambitions should be built in the UAE and stay here for generations.”

EDGE’s Advanced Sensing cluster, specialised in space technologies and radar capabilities, supports the UAE’s mission to become a global leader in space services. EDGE concluded its first six-week Space Roadshow in October 2025, highlighting national opportunities in the space sector.